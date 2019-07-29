Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reveals First Look At Multiplayer Map, Two Guns

Infinity Ward, Activision, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have revealed our first look at one of the game’s multiplayer maps and two of its guns, providing PS4, Xbox One, and PC players a tease of what’s to come. More specifically, in the invites it sent out to content creators and outlets for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay premier in Los Angeles this week, there’s a Snapchat code that unlocks a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare AR experience, and in this experience, is the reveal of two guns and our first look at a multiplayer map.

In addition to the multiplayer map and the two guns, it also provides a sneak peek at loadouts and factions. The map in question is for a map called Raid. Meanwhile, the two factions shown are the Coalition and Allegiance. And lastly, the two weapons shown are the M13 and the .50 GS.

As you can see, it’s not much, but at this point we’ll take any crumbs we can get. Thankfully, we don’t have to settle for crumbs much larger, because the multiplayer reveal is scheduled to go down on August 1. And we’ve been invited. In other words, we’ll have a lot more to share about the highly-anticipated soft-reboot soon.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches later this year on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official or unofficial word of any additional ports. That said, while a Nintendo Switch port is certainly off the table, there’s a chance the shooter could come to Google Stadia at some point.

For more, news, media, and information on the upcoming installment in the long-running series, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Infinity Ward recently revealed a multiplayer teaser trailer. Meanwhile, it has also confirmed a big change is coming to multiplayer maps, which you can read more about here.

