Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals 23 Post-Launch Modes

It looks like Infinity Ward has plans to add a metric ton of modes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare over the next year, including some modes that will excite PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers playing the first-person shooter. As you may know, ever since the game launched last month dataminers have been diving into the game’s PC files looking for any salient bits to salvage. And there’s been a ton of salvage revealing what Infinity Ward — possibly — has in store for the game now that it has launched.

Recently, dataminers found strings that name 23 different unreleased game modes. Of course, some of these may be leftover from different modes that were planned or even added into the game but were eventually cut. That said, in addition to some classic Call of Duty modes, there’s also mention of brand-new modes that players have never seen before.

Here are some of the files in question:

Showdown (+ Hardcore) (gametype_showdown)

Onslaught (gametype_onslaught)

Incursion (gametype_incursion)

Fireteam (+ Hardcore) (gametype_fireteam)

Breach (gametype_breach)

Arms Race (+ Hardcore) (gametype_arm)

And here are the other files that mention modes, but unlike the ones above, these have descriptions that come with them:

Team Juggernaut (gametype_tjugg): Each team has a Juggernaut. Juggernaut kills are worth more points. The first team to reach the score limit wins.

Reinforce (gametype_siege): Capture points to revive fallen teammates. Taking all points will win the round.

Rupture (gametype_rugby): Take control of a powerful Juggernaut and push to the enemy’s base to win.

One in the Chamber (gametype_oic): Gain Ammo by eliminating enemies. Highest score wins.

Invasion (+ Hardcore) (gametype_blitz): Take your team’s flag into the enemy team’s base.

Infected (gametype_infect): Eliminated Survivors become Infected. Infect everyone, or survive the game to win.

High Value Target (gametype_hvt): Gain score by eliminating players on the opposing team. Extract high value enemy combatants to steal score back.

Gun Game (gametype_gun): Be the first player to score a kill with each one of the provided weapons.

Grind (gametype_grind): Recover dog tags and take them to the objective marker to score for your team.

Drop Zone (gametype_dropzone): Hold the Drop Zone to earn points and Drone Packages.

Demolition (gametype_demo): Teams alternate in attacking and defending two bomb sites, both of which must be destroyed by the attacking team equipped with bombs.

Defender (gametype_tdef): Capture the drone and hold it to upload data and earn points for your team.

Search and Rescue (gametype_sr): Teams take turns defending and destroying an objective. Recover dog tags to allow or deny respawns.

Capture the Flag (gametype_ctf): Get the enemy flag and return it to your base.

Fire Mission (+ Hardcore) (gametype_btm): Eliminate enemies, capture HQ’s and extract VIPs to earn score for your team.

Assault (gametype_assault): Attackers attack bomb site. Defenders defend!

All or Nothing (gametype_aon): Spawn with a custom pistol, throwing knife and no starting ammo. Extra perks are gained on kills, but you lose everything on death.

Again, there’s a chance we won’t see all of these modes added to the game, but, presumably, these are the modes you will see injected into the game as Infinity Ward continues to support the title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

