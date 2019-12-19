Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Video Sums Up Everything Wrong With Shipment

Today, a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC added a huge slab of new content, including new maps. More specifically, Infinity Ward added three new maps to the game: Shipment, Vacant, and Winter Docks, a winter themed Docks 2v2 map. Obviously, of these additions, Shipment is the most notable addition. It’s one of the most loved and hated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare maps. At launch, when players saw it was missing, some were furious while others were relieved. That said, it was only a matter of time before the infamous map was added, and today this inevitability was met.

And, well, some players are happy to see it back, but there’s plenty who are seeing just why so many players find the map infuriating: it’s pure chaos, and in a lopsided match it can be virtually unplayable if you’re on the inferior side of things, getting blasted literally upon spawning. Of course, some of this problem comes down to the game’s general issues with spawns, but it’s certainly made worse by how compact Shipment is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may know, the map first debuted with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, and is one of the smallest maps in the series, which makes it ideal for small and quick games, as well modes like free-for-all. It can be incredibly fun, but it’s also a rage inducer on its worst day.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”