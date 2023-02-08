Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2 Season 2 Details Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2's season 2 is nearly here and we have all the details about what it includes. Both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 were huge hits at launch, receiving massive influxes of players and sales, even going as far to shatter records for the long-running blockbuster franchise. However, many have been critical of some of the gameplay choices that Infinity Ward made to both games as well as the way content has been rolled out since release. Due to the fact the developer has had to address rightful critiques, it has slowed down the team's ability to also release new content, but season 2 looks to be a pretty meaty new addition to the game.

A new blog post has all of the nitty gritty details for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, but we'll round up all of the biggest new pieces of information for you. If you want every fine detail, the extensive blog post can be found by clicking here or by going to the Call of Duty website. In short, there are 2 "new" 6v6 maps (one was in the beta, one is a remastered map), 7 new modes including fan-favorites like Infected and the beloved Gun Game, new weapons, cosmetics, gameplay features, and a new Warzone 2 map called Ashika Island which also brings back the Resurgence mode.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Changes

Return of Ranked Play

Modern Warfare 3's Dome map (Core), Zaya Observatory (Invasion/Ground War), Al Malik International (Invasion/Ground War), and Valderas Museum (Core) are all being added to the map rotation for their respective game types.

Infected, Gun Game, Grind, Hardcore, Drop Zone (mid-season), All or Nothing (mid-season), and One in the Chamber (mid-season) playlists are being added in season 2.

A new Raid episode will arrive mid-season.

New battle pass with weapons and the return of the operator Ronin.

New weapons: ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle – ISO Platform (battle pass), KV Broadside Shotgun – Kastov Platform (battle pass), Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon, Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon (battle pass), Crossbow (complete Path of the Ronin event challenges or buy in store). Later in the season, a new marksman rifle called the Tempus Torrent will be available alongside Shuriken lethals.

Level cap increased to level 500, prestige 10.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 Changes

Ashika Island arrives for both battle royale and DMZ game types

Resurgence makes its return

New contracts: Search & Seizure and Data Heist

Redeploy Drones allow players to launch themselves into the sky and reposition themselves. However, they can be shot down. New drones will fly in if there's a safe place for them and they will reposition as the circles shrink.

New DMZ boss: The Bombmaker is a new boss on Ashika Island that can be killed for a new weapon blueprint, similar to The Chemist.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)'s Afghan is added as a point of interest on Al Mazra within the Sattiq Caves Complex area.

Various gameplay changes to gulag, looting, and more. See the "Related" section for more links that dive into these changes.

Various gameplay changes to gulag, looting, and more. See the "Related" section for more links that dive into these changes.