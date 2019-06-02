Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Does Not Have Specialists

Specialists were a controversial addition in Call of Duty: Black Ops III, and they were disliked even more when they returned in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. That said, while there will be Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, there won’t be specialists or any special abilities. In the upcoming PS4, Xbox One, and PC shooter players will be able to play as different Operators, who unlike Specialists, don’t have special abilities. Rather, they will have unique customization options, skins, cosmetic items, dialogue, backstories, nationalities, and more. Gameplay wise, there are no difference between the different Operators though.

We don’t know all the different Operators in the game yet — we’ll probably learn more about them when the game’s multiplayer is revealed — but we do know of the three that will come with the Operator Edition and Operator Enhanced Editions of the game. Here’s the breakdown of each of the Operator Packs:

“All Ghillied Up” Operator Pack

Named for the infamous flashback campaign mission in the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where you, playing as Lieutenant John Price (prior to being made Captain), must utilize camouflage and sniping tactics as you encroach the outskirts of the Ukranian city of Pripyat.

Operator Name: Grinch

Themed Operator Skin: Full sniper ghillie suit.

Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Bolt-action sniper rifle, in camouflage with additional netting and suppressor, and what seems to be coordinates scratched on the surface of the weapon above the trigger, near the bolt carrier.

“Crew Expendable” Operator Pack

Paying homage to the second campaign mission from the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where you, playing as Sergeant John “Soap” MacTavish, board an Estonian ship in the Bering Strait, as part of a clandestine raid by British Special Forces in an attempt to locate and obtain a rogue nuclear device.

Operator Name: Otter

Themed Operator Skin: Special operations with gas mask.

Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Short-barreled pump-action shotgun designed “for close encounters”; in fact, the phrase is scratched into the stock. The weapon also comes with oil and surface markings.

“War Pig” Operator Pack

Sharing the name with the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare mission where you, playing as Marine Sergeant Paul Jackson, lead a charge to push back an enemy counterattack and secure a tank (the “War Pig” in question).

Operator Name: Wyatt

Themed Operator Skin: Ground infantry Desert camouflage with tac vest.

Cosmetic Weapon Variant: Pistol with a lightweight custom trigger, flared magwell, grip with custom stippling, accessory rail (for mounting lasers or flashlights), and “War Pig” etched into the slide.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release worldwide on October 25. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

