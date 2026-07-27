Wii U Series Now the #1 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch 2 Game

The Nintendo Switch 2 eShop has a new top dog, and it’s a new game in a series that debuted back during the Wii U. The Wii successor remains the darkest period in Nintendo history, sandwiched between two substantial successes: the aforementioned Wii and the Switch. While the hardware was a catastrophic flop for Nintendo, there was some good software from Nintendo during this generation. Most of it ended up needing a Switch port for people to play it, but some good series debuted on the Wii U.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In particular, there are two standout new IPs of the Wii U era. One of these is Super Mario Maker, which has been dormant since 2019, though, apparently, a third entry is in the works. The other IP just got its fourth entry. The other IP is Splatoon, and the new game is Splatoon Raiders. The third-person shooter is the first spin-off in the series, and it released on July 23 and instantly shot to the top of Nintendo Switch 2 eShop charts, as expected. More specifically, it is sitting atop the charts for the week of July 26.

Top 10 Best-Selling Nintendo Switch 2 Games

Right behind Splatoon Raiders is the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which isn’t even out yet, meaning it’s getting a lot of pre-orders. Rounding out the top five, in this order, are Mario Kart World, Star Fox, and Pokemon Pokopia. Star Fox’s first month of sales appears to be a little soft. Splatoon Raiders was always going to leapfrog it, but you’d think it would have held off Mario Kart World longer and not been beaten by Xenoblade 2 Chronicles 2’s re-release pre-order numbers. By Nintendo’s lofty standards, Star Fox has always been niche, and this remake seems to have reinforced that.

As for the rest of the top 10, it’s Final Fantasy 10/10-2 HD Remaster in 6th, Go-Go Town in 7th, Moonlight Peaks in 8th, Donkey Kong Bananza in 9th, and Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in 10th.

Without a major Nintendo Switch 2 game on the horizon, there is a decent chance Splatoon Raiders will hold onto this top spot for a while, and hang around the top 5 for the rest of the year. When Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave comes out, it will no doubt move into the #1 spot for a bit, but there’s not much else that should force Splatoon Raiders, which is going to have a good sales tail, out of the top five in 2026. It’s certainly not dropping out of the top 10. For those interested in knowing more about it, we do have an official review of the new multiplayer shooter.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.