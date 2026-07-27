Marvel’s Wolverine Is Continuing the Same Decades-Old Mistake With Logan, And I’m Sick of It

For decades, Wolverine has been one of the most recognizable and iconic characters in Marvel. Throughout his history, Logan has shifted from ruthless loner to mentor, teammate, father figure, and reluctant hero across comics, films, and games. That legacy is exactly why excitement around Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine has remained high since its reveal. After the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there is every reason to believe the studio understands these characters and can tell engaging new stories with them. Yet, there is one decision that has fans disappointed and frustrated, if not a little worried about the narrative.

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Recent trailers and teases have reignited an old debate that many readers hoped Marvel had finally left behind. The implication that Logan still longs for Jean Grey immediately brings back the same old overused storyline in Marvel. The Wolverine and Jean dynamic has dominated discussions surrounding the character for decades, despite Jean’s long-established relationship with Cyclops. Instead of exploring new romantic angles, Marvel’s Wolverine appears ready to revisit familiar ground. After nearly twenty years of repeating this cycle across multiple forms of media, it is well past time that Logan let Jean go and move on, and Insomniac should lead that new era.

Insomniac Is Repeating Marvel’s Most Exhausting Romance Story Yet Again

image Courtesy of Insomniac

The Wolverine and Jean Grey relationship has existed in Marvel Comics for decades, but it became especially prominent throughout the 2000s thanks to films, animated series, comics, and games that repeatedly returned to the same emotional conflict. Logan’s feelings for Jean often became a defining aspect of his character, even when other stories offered richer opportunities for development. Instead of pushing Wolverine into new territory, the narrative frequently circled back to the same unresolved tension.

That repetition has eventually become entirely predictable and stale. Most media show that Jean loves Scott Summers, Cyclops, not Wolverine, and everyone already knows this. Marvel has spent years reinforcing and evolving their relationship, yet somehow keeps trying to force Logan in between them. Every time Logan is written as someone who cannot move beyond Jean, his character appears stagnant and loses his complexity. A conflict that once felt dramatic has gradually become one of the franchise’s most familiar and boring storytelling habits.

Insomniac has earned enormous goodwill through its Marvel’s Spider-Man games because it has shown a willingness to reinterpret classic characters while respecting their history. That is exactly why seeing another apparent tease of Logan pursuing Jean feels disappointing. I expected the studio to deliver a new story, not revisit one of Marvel’s oldest romantic loops. With the game yet to be released and only promotional material to go off, I hope this is just a fakeout, but it remains to be seen.

Insomniac Has Better Romance Options Than Another Logan and Jean Love Triangle

image courtesy of insomniac

Marvel’s history offers Logan far more compelling love interests than another Jean Grey storyline. Characters such as Mystique have shared complicated relationships with Wolverine that combine romance, betrayal, conflicting loyalties, and personal history. Those dynamics naturally create opportunities for dramatic storytelling without relying on a conflict audiences have already seen countless times.

Mystique, in particular, would allow Insomniac to tell a relationship built around uncertainty rather than longing. Depending on the continuity, the two have shared attraction, mutual respect, and fierce opposition. A romance involving Mystique would force Logan to question trust, identity, and redemption in ways that feel unique to both characters. It also fits the morally gray tone many fans expect from a Wolverine game. Knowing Mystique’s background, I wouldn’t be surprised to see her take on the form of Jean Grey to appeal to Logan, or mess with his head.

There are plenty of other directions as well. Characters such as Storm, Yukio, Mariko Yashida, and even entirely original relationships have all demonstrated that Wolverine works best when writers allow him to grow rather than revisit the same emotional trap of loving someone who loves another. Insomniac has an opportunity to surprise players, and choosing almost anyone besides Jean would accomplish exactly that. Besides, Logan has plenty of reasons to be a sad, moody, and angry person besides unrequited love.

After Nearly 20 Years, Wolverine Deserves a Relationship That Actually Moves Him Forward

image courtesy of insomniac

One reason Wolverine has remained one of Marvel’s most popular heroes is that his best stories are about healing from trauma rather than remaining trapped by it. Whether protecting younger mutants, confronting his violent past, or searching for redemption, Logan is most compelling when he keeps moving despite everything he has endured. His relationships should reflect that same forward momentum, especially in a new interpretation like Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine.

Returning to Jean yet again risks reducing one of Marvel’s deepest characters to a pattern audiences already understand and have seen countless times. That does not mean Jean is a weak character or that their history lacks importance. It simply means Marvel has spent so much time revisiting this pairing that the emotional impact has steadily diminished. Fresh stories require fresh perspectives. I’d love to see Jean appear and see her and Logan have a healthy relationship, but as friends and nothing more. She could play a major role in him moving forward rather than holding him back.

Insomniac still has time to prove pre-release material is only one piece of a much larger narrative. If Marvel’s Wolverine ultimately gives Logan a relationship that reflects how much the character has evolved over decades, the game could stand apart from many previous adaptations. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Logan holding onto these feelings for Jean, but eventually letting them go in the game. Wolverine deserves that chance, and longtime fans deserve something they have not already experienced again and again.

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