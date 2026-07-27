Xbox Makes Halo Games $5 for Halo: Campaign Evolved Launch

Halo: Campaign Evolved is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC tomorrow, July 28. It’s already been available for some via early access, but its full launch is roughly 24 hours away. Seemingly to celebrate, there are a few deep discounts for Halo fans. In fact, right now, two Halo games are $5. Meanwhile, the most recent mainline installment, Halo Infinite, also has a meaningful discount live.

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There is no launch or pre-order discount for Halo: Campaign Evolved. Those who want it at launch, who don’t have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, will need to fork over $50. And this probably isn’t going to change until the holiday season. There may be a 10% or 15% discount before this, but there won’t be anything bigger than this until the holiday season. If there is, it would indicate Halo: Campaign Evolved is struggling commercially. And this may end up happening, because it’s not very good.

$5 Halo Games

Those who don’t have $50 to drop on a Halo: Combat Evolved remake will be happy to know two Halo games are $5 right now. One of these games is Halo 5: Guardians, the second-latest mainline Halo game.

This is one of the weaker mainline games in the series, as evidenced by its 84 on Metacritic, but an 84 on Metacritic is still a good score. In other words, 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians on Xbox One may be a disappointment by the historic standards of Halo, but for most games, this is a very solid score. This deal is live until July 30 on the Xbox Store.

What’s also $5 on the Xbox Store right now is another Xbox One Halo game. More specifically, and also until July 30, Halo Wars. This is the 2016 enhanced version of Ensemble Studios’ 2009 Xbox 360 game. It is notably a prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved, set 21 years before it, and a spin-off in the series. As its name somewhat implies, it’s not a first-person shooter, but a real-time strategy game.

Lastly, there is a significant deal for Halo Infinite on the Xbox Store for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Again, until July 30, it is 67% off, which means available for $19.79. This is the latest installment in the series. And as its 87 on Metacritic notes, it’s a good game, but still a bit off the pace set by older games in the series. That said, with the next mainline Halo game still a ways off, it’s going to be relevant for at least a few more years.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.