Sony PlayStation Exclusive Game Being Given Away for $1.11 Until July 30

Back in 2009, Sony and Thatgamecompany combined to release a PS3 exclusive game. Until 2017, this game was only available on PlayStation platforms, eventually coming to PS Vita and PS4 as well. Then, in 2017, the game came to mobile devices, before hitting PC in 2019, rendering it a console exclusive rather than a true PlayStation exclusive. This last bit is particularly relevant because currently the game is full price on the PlayStation Store, but the Steam version is $1.11. Consequently, the 2009 game in question has never been cheaper.

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PlayStation fans will remember the marquee PlayStation exclusive in 2009 was Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, one of the best PlayStation exclusive games of all time. And it wasn’t alone. Killzone 2 was with it as one of the best games of that year. InFAMOUS also came out. Demon’s Souls too. Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time as well. Flower also surprised PlayStation fans in 2009. And given the characteristics of Flower compared to these other games — which were more state-of-the-art in 2009 but are now dated in 2026 — it arguably holds up best of this killer PlayStation lineup. And it’s never been cheaper, so PlayStation fans on PC who have never played it can fix this and only pay a candy bar price in the process.

The $1.11 price for Flower comes courtesy of Fanatical, which has made the game basically free until July 30. While the deal is unfortunately not available on PlayStation consoles, Flower can run on literally any PC. In other words, PlayStation fans don’t need access to a gaming PC or laptop to take advantage of this offer themselves. Almost anything will do.

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91-Rated PlayStation Game

Flower was the middle of three games Thatgamecompany made with Sony. The first was 2006’s Flow, which many forget. The highlight was the final game, 2012’s Journey. Since then, the studio put out Sky: Children of the Light in 2019, and nothing since.

Upon release, the initial PS3 version earned an 87 on Metacritic, but the PS4 version that would come later earned a 91. When it came out in 2009, this is when the “video games as art” narrative was beginning to emerge, and games from Thatgamecompany were often cited as examples of this being true. In 2026, its legacy isn’t that strong, but Thatgamecompany and its games were part of what defined the PS3 era for PlayStation.

As noted, in 2026, the game holds up very well because in 2009 it was essentially a smaller-budget indie game, despite Sony publishing it. To this end, if it were released in 2026, it would look like a 2026 indie game.

Those who decide to trigger this deal and play the former Sony game in the big ’26 should expect to sit down with the casual adventure for about 2-5 hours, on average, with variance depending on completion rate and playstyle.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.