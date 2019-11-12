Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Player Discovers Perfect Predator Easter Egg

Call of Duty isn’t exactly a series known for its easter eggs, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has one of the best easter eggs of 2019, and it involves Predator. As you may know, there’s been a metric ton of Predator easter eggs over the years, but none much better than this one. Further, some fans seem to think it could be a hint at a future playable operator, which seems unlikely, but crazier things have happened.

For those that haven’t stumbled across the easter egg, it’s on the Hill multiplayer map. More specifically, when you look up into the trees with your scope you’ll notice a bit of a blur. If you hover over this blur for long enough, well the easter egg reveals itself in its entirety.

Again, whether this is just an easter egg or an actual tease of upcoming content, who knows. It’s probably the former, especially since the Predator would be way too OP to be an operator, unless Infinity Ward really tones down the Predator’s abilities. But, if they do that, what’s even the point?

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, like most Call of Duty games, set out on a mission to be different from the series’ past. Or rather, it wanted to be more of the same, more of the good old days, if that was the type of Call of Duty you were most familiar with. Gone was the futuristic, arcade-style gameplay that’s now been replaced with a more grounded and realistic approach to a first-person shooter that’s been likened more to Battlefield with a Call of Duty sheen to it. The result of this remodeling of the series resulted in a triumphant success for the franchise that builds on a classic experience and offers the best Call of Duty game in a long time even if it does experience familiar stumbles at times.”