Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Trailer Showcases PS4 Exclusive Survival Mode

Today, Infinity Ward and Activision — in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment — released a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer showcasing the PS4’s exclusive survival mode, which is a mode Xbox One and PC players won’t be able to play until a year after the game launches. In other words, Xbox One and PC players basically won’t be able to play the game until the next Call of Duty is out, which is reportedly going to be a new entry from Call of Duty: Black Ops. As you may know, Activision and Infinity Ward revealed the mode and its exclusivity back in September, but it was a very brief glimpse at the mode compared to this new trailer.

“Special Ops Survival pits you and up to three of your friends against enemy forces in intense cooperative combat on one of three Multiplayer maps,” reads an official pitch of the content. “In Special Ops Survival Mode, you will fight off waves of increasingly difficult and determined combatants in a variety of experiences.”

This years Call of Duty finally axed the practice of putting post-launch maps behind timed exclusivity, which naturally pleased many players. However, not long after this, the pair announced this mode, which walked back some of that good grace. I mean, you know Infinity Ward and Acitivision are trying to avoid the whole matter when they don’t even tweet out the trailer or post it on their own channels.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next week on October 25. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming first-person military shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

“The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power,” reads an official elavtor pitch of the game. “Developed by the studio that started it all, Infinity Ward delivers an epic reimagining of the iconic Modern Warfare series from the ground up.”