Mega Man Fans Have Plenty To Look Forward To After A Big Capcom Change

Ever since the departure of Mega Man series producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya from Capcom following the release of Mega Man 11, fans have wondered what direction the iconic franchise would go. A brief teaser during the 2025 Game Awards announced Mega Man: Dual Override, the newest installment in the series to revitalize the hopes of many. As a new Capcom Spotlight shined more details on this project, it also showed a more subtle change at Capcom that positively reflects the series’ leadership.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond more information surrounding Mega Man: Dual Override, Mega Man Starforce Legacy Collection was announced during Capcom’s Showcase from March 2026. This bundle comes with the complete package of an often underrated spin-off from the mainline Mega Man series, giving players on modern systems another chance to try it out. With a fan design contest for a new boss enemy to be included in Mega Man: Dual Override, there was plenty of interesting news for players to recognize.

Mega Man’s Leadership Has Changed At Capcom Following News Surrounding Its Latest Game

Courtesy of Capcom

For many years, figures like Koji Oda were at the helm of the Mega Man series, and still play an enormous role at Capcom in direction and design of the franchise. Currently, Oda is still a lead designer of Mega Man, and is spearheading the direction of Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection alongside many other talented developers. However, the lead production of the series has shifted hands somewhat, with recently promoted Shingo Izumi now the main producer for all things Mega Man.

Shingo Izumi is mostly known for their producing role in the Monster Hunter series after joining Capcom in 2018. Izumi was with Capcom during the release of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the large expansion to the widely celebrated entry in the classic action RPG series. Helping produce other success like Monster Hunter Rise and its expansion, Sunbreak, Izumi going over the the Mega Man team is not totally unsurprising.

Other new leadership comes in figures like Hiroyuki Minamitani, another producer seen during Capcom’s Showcase. Another key role behind the Mega Man: Dual Override team, it seems like Capcom is pulling many different internal faces toward the Mega Man series as a whole. This could reflect a renewed investment in Mega Man, especially as released successes like Resident Evil Requiem and Street Fighter 6 solidify themselves in the company’s library.

Mega Man: Dual Override & Mega Man Starforce Legacy Collection Both Prove Capcom Has Big Plans For The Franchise

Image courtesy of Capcom

Already, Mega Man: Dual Override has been given a planned release window of 2027, likely toward the beginning of the year if rumors are to be believed. With big Monster Hunter and Resident Evil games also launching during a Winter or Spring timeframe for Cacpom, it’s easy to assume that the newest Mega Man game could arrive soon, far sooner than players may have expected. This quick turnaround is surprising, especially in an era that tends to announce games several years too soon.

Fans can already get a big Mega Man release in 2026 with Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection launching on March 27, 2026. The widespread arrival of this game on the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam shows a level of commitment toward the series Capcom hasn’t shown in a very long time. Even if it’s just for a new game and an older remaster collection, this could hint to Capcom dedicating more of its resources to Mega Man in general.

New Direction Could Mean More Remakes, Remasters, Or New Games For The Mega Man Series

There are many, many games in the Mega Man series, with several diverse entries sparking nostalgia in a variety of fans who prefer one game over another. Everything from the Mega Man Zero, Mega Man Battle Network, Mega Man Legends, or widely popular Mega Man X games could be brought back with new direction for the series Capcom seems eager to show. With fresh leadership and extra resources shown for Dual Override and the Star Force Legacy Collection, this could be a fresh start for more games to follow.

New games after Mega Man: Dual Override could be inevitable too, especially if the newest title is received well by both new and long-term fans. Just as Capcom has made collections for its fighting game series, such as the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, a bundle with several classic Mega Man games in it might arrive as early as Summer or Fall 2026. This would hardly be the first time multiple Mega Man games were put together, but a re-release for modern systems certainly has an audience.

It’s impossible to tell what the leadership changes at Capcom will deliver in the future, but it does bring some hope for renewed attention on an often overlooked part of the company’s history. At the very least, Mega Man fans can expect more showcases from Capcom to update them about the latest games in the series, bringing a level of excitement to a beloved series.

What do you think the leadership changes behind Mega Man at Capcom mean for the series? Leave a comment below or join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!