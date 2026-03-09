A Cartoon Network Classic Is Finally Back on Streaming (And Its One of the Creepiest Kids Shows Ever)

Cartoon Network had a firm hold on children’s entertainment throughout the 1990s and 2000s. With iconic shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, Powerpuff Girls, and Ed, Edd n Eddy, the network became a top-rated, 24/7 destination that ultimately defined a generation, but those shows have become harder and harder to watch. After disappearing from streaming entirely in 2025, a cornerstone of Cartoon Network’s classic era is finally back, and it’s just as spooky today as it was when it aired.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s time to head back to Nowhere, Kansas, because all four seasons of Courage the Cowardly Dog are back on streaming. The iconic Cartoon Network show originally aired from 1999 until 2002, and after becoming unavailable to revisit following their removal from HBO Max over the summer, all 52 episodes started streaming free on Tubi on March 1st. The iconic series responsible for terrifying a generation of children centers around the titular anxious dog, who must overcome his fear to protect his elderly owners from bizarre paranormal, supernatural, and sci-fi horrors.

Courage the Cowardly Dog Traumatized a Generation of Viewers

Play video

They just don’t do horror in children’s entertainment like they used to. The 1990s and early 2000s had a knack for scaring kids and perfected gateway horror for children, and Courage the Cowardly Dog was one of the main titles that led the charge and ultimately traumatized an entire generation of kids. The show was never afraid to be genuinely scary, with horror oozing from virtually every aspect of the show. The series excelled at atmospheric dread, the setting of an isolated farmhouse in the middle of nowhere creating an eerie, surreal setting that amplified the horror. Even the show’s animation style, a blend of 2D animation with jarring 3D elements, created an uncomfortable uncanny valley effect.

Courage the Cowardly Dog’s monster-of-the-week format also introduced some iconic and downright disturbing CGI villains, from King Ramses and Freaky Fred to the floating head in “The House of Discontent.” There are also more than a few episodes that still send chills down spines even today, like “The Mask” and “The House of Discontent.” All in all, Courage the Cowardly Dog is a strange masterpiece of ‘90s nostalgia that was ahead of its time and secured a lasting legacy by pushing the boundaries of what could be shown in children’s television.

Other Cartoon Network Classics Now on Tubi

Tubi is serving up a blast of nostalgia all March long. After much of Cartoon Network’s classic library disappeared from streaming in recent months, Tubi brought more than a dozen shows to free streaming. Those shows include Animaniacs, The Batman, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Ben 10, Codename: Kids Next Door, Dexter’s Laboratory, Ed, Edd ‘n Eddy, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends, Justice League, The Mask, Powerpuff Girls, Taz-Mania, Teen Titans, Pinky and the Brain, and Yogi’s Gang. Dozens of others are set to join Tubi at a later date, but it’s unclear just how long these Cartoon Network classics will remain streaming on the platform.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!