Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Will Reportedly Be The “Most Controversial” Title Yet

According to a new report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, this year’s Call of Duty from Infinity Ward that will be revealed later today, will be the most controversial entry in the series to date. The report comes way of YouTuber LongSensation, who notably broke that this year’s installment was dubbed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In other words, their scoops and insider information has some weight behind it. Unfortunately, the YouTuber doesn’t divulge any further details into how or why the game will be the most controversial entry to date. However, they do note that they are particularly interested in seeing how the “mainstream media” will respond.

Now, the second bit seems to suggest the game will not be controversial because of a design choice or gameplay feature, but because it presumably will be gritty and not hold back punches. And this lines up with previous reports about the game that have revealed that it is inspired by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s controversial “No Russian” level, where players participate in a mass shooting. In other words, it sounds like the game will be treading on some thin ice and may feature offensive material that goes beyond the standard slaughter campaigns have featured in the past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, the YouTuber also teases the game will be free-to-play, or at least have some free-to-play components, which again, lines-up with a previous report that suggested the game could have at the very least a free-to-play component.

That all said, all of this unofficial information, and thankfully we don’t have to wait much longer to hear about the game officially, because Infinity Ward is poised to finally unveil it later today at 1 p.m. EST. In the meanwhile, for more news, media, information, and leaks on the upcoming Call of Duty, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Is being controversial a good selling point for Infinity Ward?