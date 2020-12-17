Huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Leak Reveals Upcoming Maps, Guns, and MW2 Content

✖

A huge new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak has surfaced online, and has been relayed on by Modern Warzone. While Black Ops Cold War replaced Modern Warfare as the primary COD when it released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC this November, and while Warzone continues to draw away players from both, Modern Warfare still commands a sizeable player base, partially because it's widely held as a better game than Black Ops Cold War. That said, it should come as no surprise the game is reportedly getting plenty more content.

Taking to Twitter, Modern Warzone shared some newly leaked content that's reportedly coming to Modern Warfare sometime in the future. Included in this content are four new maps: Killhouse, Al-Raab Airbase, Drainage, and Townhouse. According to the report, the former two maps are 6v6 maps while the latter two maps are 2v2 maps.

In addition to this, three new weapons are supposedly coming to the game: the CX-9 SMG (Skorpion), the CX-9 Pistol (Sykov), and the RAAL LMG. Lastly, the report notes that there are still two more operators coming. One is Shane Sparks, while the other is Modern Warfare 2's Soap Mactavish.

New #ModernWarfare content still to come: 2 New Operators

- Soap Mactavish 🧼

- Shane Sparks ✨ 3 New Weapons

- CX-9 SMG (Skorpion)

- RAAL LMG

- CX-9 Pistol (Makarov) Multiple New Maps

- Killhouse (6v6)

- Al-Raab Airbase (6v6)

- Townhouse (2v2)

- Drainage (2v2) — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 17, 2020

As always, because none of this information is official, it should all be taken with a grain of salt. While there's accompanying media for some of this content making the rounds, it doesn't change the fact that everything, before it's released, is subject to change. Plenty of games cut content even when it's finished.

