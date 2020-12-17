Call of Duty: Warzone Players Furious Over Game Breaking Invisible Glitch
There have been some frustrating glitches in Call of Duty's popular Warzone mode over the course of the last year, but the new one that arrived with the Season 1 update easily takes the crown as the most infuriating of them all. There is now a glitch that allows a player to become invisible, and it is absolutely ruining the game for others. One player can single-handedly take an out and entire map without anyone else even seeing them until the kill cam.
As you can see in the video below, this is a major issue for everyone playing the game. A player with the invisibility glitch was in the middle of an attic in one of the houses in Verdansk, with an entire enemy team around them. The player kept shooting to mess with their opponents, but there was no way for the other team to even see where they were. As a result, the player picks them off one by one like it's a horror movie. (Poetic justice is served at the end of the game when the invisible player is run over by a truck.)
New invisible glitch in Warzone - Verdansk is haunted! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5kLQuDaBio— Muddawg (@Muddawg) December 16, 2020
Unfortunately, this isn't a rare occurrence for Call of Duty: Warzone following the Season 1 update. Tons of players have run into the glitch over the course of the last day, and it's completely derailing games.
Take a look at just a few of the videos and reactions from players encountering the invisible glitch.
This Happaned
Yo @Activision @Treyarch I don't wanna be that guy but please fix this invisible glitch. Was literally my first game of Alcatraz and this happened .... #Warzone #Warzoneupdate #ColdWar pic.twitter.com/Gdqxj2taUq— Bradonite (@BradoniteYT) December 17, 2020
So Much Fun...
New invisible glitch in #Warzone, yay so much fun :)))) pic.twitter.com/noIbgTa9Cr— Kenji999🖤 (@AMKenji_) December 17, 2020
Invisible??
There’s an invisible glitch in warzone now..? pic.twitter.com/X2ZzQgkRYB— ItsTah (@ItsTah) December 16, 2020
Needs to Be Fixed Yesterday
Invisible glitch in warzone needs to be fixed yesterday 🤬 @CallofDuty #Warzone pic.twitter.com/d8rGhpUGIS— GeeBee (@iGeeeBeee) December 17, 2020
Invisibility Cloak
Fuckin Harry Potter and his invisible cloak robbed us of a DUB @Activision #Invisible #glitch #Warzone #PS4share pic.twitter.com/nkq8Oq6myL— MANDALORE Mill🏁 (@Flyassmill) December 17, 2020
Be Careful
Be careful apparently there’s a glitch to be invisible with the kali sticks this dude just dropped 35 with kali sticks nowhere to be seen.. every new season there’s a new glitch— Skilla Reaper (@FuckWarzone) December 16, 2020
Are You Kidding?!
ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?!?!? THERE IS AN INVISIBLE GLITCH IN WARZONE?!? #WTF @Activision @InfinityWard @CallofDuty— Smells Like Salmon (@RSBaseball34) December 17, 2020
Unplayable
I have no words... there was an invisible glitch guy in my final 10-15 games. This is making Warzone unplayable... there is absolutely no way around this @TreyarchPC fix your damn game... not even mentioning all the other glitches in the new season this is a MUST!— TheKidLucifer (@TheKidLucifer) December 17, 2020
NICE
first day of the new season of warzone and already there's a new game breaking glitch. we just lost a game to a full team of invisible players. NICE @CallofDuty— Corbin (@ClamyWaffles) December 17, 2020
Broke the Game
Warzone invisible glitch lost 2 games because of this shit @ATVIAssist WTF new choppers broke your game— Angel Rosado (@DJ_NEURO_) December 17, 2020