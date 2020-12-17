Call of Duty: Warzone Players Furious Over Game Breaking Invisible Glitch

There have been some frustrating glitches in Call of Duty's popular Warzone mode over the course of the last year, but the new one that arrived with the Season 1 update easily takes the crown as the most infuriating of them all. There is now a glitch that allows a player to become invisible, and it is absolutely ruining the game for others. One player can single-handedly take an out and entire map without anyone else even seeing them until the kill cam.

As you can see in the video below, this is a major issue for everyone playing the game. A player with the invisibility glitch was in the middle of an attic in one of the houses in Verdansk, with an entire enemy team around them. The player kept shooting to mess with their opponents, but there was no way for the other team to even see where they were. As a result, the player picks them off one by one like it's a horror movie. (Poetic justice is served at the end of the game when the invisible player is run over by a truck.)

New invisible glitch in Warzone - Verdansk is haunted! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5kLQuDaBio — Muddawg (@Muddawg) December 16, 2020

Unfortunately, this isn't a rare occurrence for Call of Duty: Warzone following the Season 1 update. Tons of players have run into the glitch over the course of the last day, and it's completely derailing games.

Take a look at just a few of the videos and reactions from players encountering the invisible glitch.