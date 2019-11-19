Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Nerfs the Broken Shotgun Again

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s strongest shotgun has once again fallen victim to nerfs as the game’s latest update looks to continue balancing the power of the 725. This latest round of nerfs which went live in Tuesday’s patch reduced the weapon’s damage range both with and without attachments and also reduced its effectiveness when fired from the hip. The 725 wasn’t the only weapon affected by the update, but it’s the most notable once since it’s shown up in more than one update so far.

Infinity Ward shared the patch notes for this week’s update in a post on Reddit just as the other patch notes have been shared in the past. Found near the bottom of the patch notes in the section pertaining to weapon balances was the 725 which has been nerfed in four different ways.

Modern Warfare players will recall what the shotgun was first nerfed over a week ago when Infinity Ward toned down its power for the first time. Its effectiveness has been reduced again since then, but it apparently wasn’t enough to leave the weapon unscathed in this week’s round of nerfs.

You can find all the patch notes for the Tuesday update below with the 725’s changes found near the bottom.

11/19/19 PATCH NOTES

General Fixes:

Special Operations: Fix for an issue where a player would see no objective after retrying a mission after spectating (Operation Paladin)

CDL: Fix for rulesets in Search and Destroy where Field Upgrades were disabled

Fix for an exploit where players could duplicate their killstreaks (“Fix for various exploits”)

Fix for the “Blue V” Optic challenge not displaying the proper text description

Fix misspelling of “trophy”

Ground War:

Fixed a bug that could cause the filter on the respawn selection screen to stay on screen when spawning back in

Fix for an issue where the Select Loadout screen would keep reappearing after already selecting a loadout and attempting to spawn back in

Missions/Challenges:

The following challenges have been fixed: “Infiltrator” “Warrior’s Code” “Aggression” “Dominator” “Munitions” Officer progression “Launch Destroys” Officer progression “Heartbreaker” Officer progression “Precision Airstrike” Officer progression: “Karma” Officer progression “Close and Personal”



Weapons:

AUG Increasing close range damage Increasing mid damage range and reduced chest multiplier

725 Small reduction to base weapon damage range Significantly reduced the damage range added by attachments Small hips spread increase Reduced effective damage at the hip

Model 680: Slight reduction of damage range with all range-extending attachments

Modern Warfare’s latest update should now be live across all platforms.