Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update Surprises Players With a Ton of Unexpected Content

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S got an update late last night that surprised many COD fans with a ton of unexpected content. Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare has taken the backseat. In 2021, it's been all about Warzone and Cold War, which is why so many Modern Warfare players were so surprised to see the game not just get two brand new multiplayer maps, but to see that Killhouse has been added.

Alongside the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, Activision and co. released added to Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, both of which are brand-new original maps. As you would expect, players of the 2019 first-person shooter were surprised and elated at just this, but then Activision put the cherry on top by adding Call of Duty 4's Killhouse map -- with the 24/7 playlist -- to the equation. Like Killhouse, Al-Raab Airbase is a new 6v6 map while Drainage is a 2v2 map for Gunfight.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if these will be the final maps added to the game, but there's a good chance they will be. Further, it makes sense to go out on Killhouse, as there aren't many maps you could add that would top this addition.

In addition to Killhouse, the Drainage (Gunfight) and Al-Raab Airbase maps are also available in #ModernWarfare Private Matches. Read more: https://t.co/lVkbsr6UCG pic.twitter.com/bK7Cr6ShEV — Call of Duty Tracker (@CODTracker) March 31, 2021

For whatever reason, Infinity Ward did not accompany the update with patch notes. That said, if this changes, we will be sure to update the story with said patch notes. You'd assume the update didn't do much in terms of game balance and bug fixes if patch notes weren't provided, but for now, this is just an assumption.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.