Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Change Controversial "Border War" Skin Following Backlash

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has made changes to the controversial "Border War" skin following backlash. More specifically, Infinity Ward has revealed that as of the newest update, the "Border War" skin has been changed to "Home on the Range" in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Accompanying this, the bio of the skin has also been changed.

Infinity Ward doesn't say much about the change other than noting that it was made. As for the in-game description, it now reads "play along with the deer and the antelope with the Home on the Range D-Day operator skin." Previously, it said, "show them the error of their ways and make them pay with D-Day's Border War operator skin." Beyond this and the name, nothing about the skin has changed.

Infinity Ward doesn't outright provide a reason as to why the skin has been tweaked, but it's likely due to the criticism it was drawing for the glorification of police during a time of protests against police violence. Meanwhile, others have called out the skin for being anti-immigrant.

Further, this isn't the only change Infinity Ward has recently made to the pair of games motivated by the backlash it's received. Just the other week the pair of games dropped the "OK" gesture for its link to white supremacy and its identification of a hate symbol.

A patch is now live across all platforms that fixes:

· Renames D-Day’s ‘Border War’ skin and bio

· An exploit where players could pick up weapons they dropped before the infil sequence in #Warzone

· A Rytec AMR bug where shots were hitting above the crosshairs in their scope — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 14, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward and Activision have not provided comment on the changes made to the "Border War" skin. And at this point, it seems unlikely they will.

