Call of Duty: Warzone Is Likely Getting Counter UAVs

Call of Duty: Warzone is most likely getting Counter UAVs at some point as an option in the game’s Buy Stations and perhaps elsewhere as rewards under certain circumstances. Hidden features and accidental releases have added Counter UAVs to the game recently, but Infinity Ward hasn’t widely or officially released them yet for players to use. The latest set of patch notes for the game that took the Counter UAVs out of Warzone before many players even knew they were there all but confirmed there were plans for that tool in Warzone, so now it’s just a matter of time.

Counter UAVs first became a topic of discussion after the game’s mid-season update was released. Players figured out that if they called in four UAVs at the same time, the effect would instead turn into a Counter UAV to inhibit the information the opposing team had.

Following that release, an apparent bug saw the Counter UAV killstreak appearing in a Buy Station, description and price in all. It said the item would scramble enemy minimaps and would affect their HUDs if they were within the area players had targeted.

After players started figuring out how they could use the Counter UAVs and may have seen them listed in the game’s Buy Station options like the image above, players began finding the actual item in Warzone matches. Some were able to pick it up while others weren’t, but it was clearly labeled as a Counter UAV in the game.

Infinity Ward took care of that last problem within the game’s latest patch released a few days ago. It included one line that said the update had “Fixed a bug where a CUAVs could be found in Warzone.”

A small patch has gone live across all platforms that fixes a few bugs, including fixes for the Rytec AMR and more. Click the link for a full list of notes! https://t.co/8fBco7yseL pic.twitter.com/2imZtxfek8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) July 9, 2020

What all this means is that the Counter UAVs are almost certainly coming to Warzone at some point. When that release will happen remains to be seen, but assuming the information shown in the Buy Station image is accurate whenever they’re available, you can expect to be dropping $4,500 on the Counter UAVs unless you’re able to find them on players’ bodies or earn them through contracts.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.