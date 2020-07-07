Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Silently Remove OK Gesture

✖

Infinity Ward and Activision have silently removed the "OK" gesture from both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone across all platforms. At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward nor Activision have provided any explanation for the removal, but it likely has to do with the fact that the gesture is widely considered a hate and white supremacist symbol, including by the Anti-Defamation League, which classified the gesture as a hate symbol back in 2019.

The "OK" gesture was notably not in Modern Warfare at launch, but came to the game and Warzone earlier this year, allowing players to use the gesture in matches as a means of communication and expression. The gesture hasn't been exactly very popular, but it was associated with trick shots and quite a few viral clips of both games.

At the moment, it's unclear when exactly the gesture was yanked from both games, but it presumably happened with the latest update for both PS4, Xbox One, and PC games. That said, if it came then, there was no mention of the change within the patch notes. It's not incredibly uncommon for Infinity Ward to leave out changes from the game's patch notes, but usually, all changes, big or small, are noted.

Of course, we will be sure to update this post when and if either of the aforementioned parties provide a comment or statement. However, it's unlikely either will at this point.

H/T, Eurogamer.

