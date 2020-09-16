Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Playlist Update Brings Back Popular Modes

✖

The latest playlist update in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone has gone live with some popular playlists returning to the games for a limited time. Ground War Reinfected has returned to Modern Warfare as part of the multiplayer playlist, and Gunfight Face Off has arrived to cast players into close-quarters Gunfight matches with a twist from traditional multiplayer modes. There’s another part to the update coming this weekend as well when a Quads mode returns to Warzone.

Activision previewed the return of the different game modes earlier in the week during its weekly breakdown of what’s coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone over the next few days. The playlist update’s release was announced on Tuesday with the Modern Warfare game modes out first.

The squad has new objectives. Playlist updates for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone are here, including Buy Back Quads this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qFOK1Mwr43 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2020

The Gunfight Face Off mode added this week has come and gone occasionally for a couple of months now. It combines the small teams and close quarters of Gunfight with modes that you’d normally only find in the traditional multiplayer experience. Cranked and Grind were two of the modes mentioned that are part of the moshpit playlist that consists of more modes like that.

Over in the Ground War playlists, Ground War Reinfected has come back for a while. This mode plays like a normal game of Infected where survivors have to be the last ones standing as others are taken out and converted to the Infected team, but instead of taking place on the normal maps, these battles are fought on the much larger Ground War battlegrounds.

For Warzone players, your update isn’t available yet. The Warzone playlist update will come this weekend when the Buy Back Quads mode is enabled. While you’d normally save up your money to buy back teammates or to get gear from the Buy Stations in a Warzone match, this mode encourages players to hang onto some of their profits so they can buy themselves back into a game if they’re eliminated.

“Don’t stop fighting in Buy Back Quads, available only this weekend,” Activision said about the game mode. “Don’t spend all your money on Buy Stations. Instead have some handy to get back into the match, in case you face an unfortunate demise. Other Warzone modes available this week: Battle Royale Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads and Blood Money Trios.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s playlist update is out now with the Warzone mode going live this weekend.