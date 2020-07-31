Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Reveal Season 5's Three New Operators

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 is set to release across PS4, Xbox One, and PC on August 5, and when it hits, it will add not one, not two, but three new operators to the game, courtesy of Shadow Company, the new faction being added for Season 5, and a faction that will be familiar to anyone who played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Today, Activision and Infinity Ward introduced players to the three new operators. One of them is Rozlin “Roze” Helms, the head of Shadow Company. The other is Marcus "Lerch" Ortega, a former U.S. Marine from Texas known for his proficiency on the battlefield. The last new operator is Velikan, who little is known about. Not only is the mysterious figure elusive, but he hides his identity intensely, suggesting he has a past that he's running from.

Below, you can read more about all three operators, courtesy of official blurbs about each from Activision itself:

Marcus “Lerch” Ortega: "Lerch hails from Plano, Texas and is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Known on the battlefield for his enthusiasm and success in regards to eliminating the enemy, it was better to have Lerch with you rather than against you. Following USMC, civilian life didn’t suit Lerch, so he re-entered the fight in the private sector and is considered a one-man force multiplier. When the Shadow Company CEO came across Lerch’s dossier, he was the perfect combination of skill and moral flexibility. There’s no contract Lerch won’t take on nor challenge he won’t face which is how he finds himself in Verdansk leading the other Operators of Shadow Company."

Velikan: "Not much is known about Velikan. Dressed in full body armor for protection in battle and to hide his identity, little is confirmed about this Operator. A shadow of a shadow. Tales of his exploits are written off as fairytales at best and gross exaggerations at worst. Those who know him never speak ill of him. Whether it’s due to fear or respect, no one knows."

Rozlin “Roze” Helms: "Rozlin 'Roze' Helms joined the Shadow Company after migrating from the Allegiance faction Jackals. Previously, Roze cut ties with the Armed Services and returned to support her family and ailing father. Periodically in contact with Mace, now a PMC who left the Army after abandoning his post in protest of combat orders he deemed illegal, Roze gained entry into the Jackals mercenary group. Now Roze is letting her skill prove her worth as she provides support to Shadow Company while remaining on cordial terms with Mace."

