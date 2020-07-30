Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Activision and Infinity Ward have revealed a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone trailer, which in turn has revealed that Season 5 of the games is set to commence on August 5. The trailer also reveals a brand new faction being injected into both games as well: Shadow Company, which you may recognize from Modern Warfare 2.

"As Season Five approaches, events have transpired and led to the formation of a new group aligned in name only with the Allegiance faction – Shadow Company," writes Infinity Ward of the new season and faction. "Initially formed to fight back against a new AQ and their benefactor Mr. Z, the Armistice was a temporary alliance that has crumbled. New Operators dropping into Verdansk have joined the fray to protect their own, as the request has been made to only 'send Operators one can trust.' And for good reason, the distrust has led to infighting, and hostile forces run unchecked in Verdansk. As the rules of the original Armistice agreement have utterly failed, Shadow Company arrives without pretense – they operate on their own terms."

Infinity Ward's blurb about the faction continues:

"An elite PMC, Shadow Company operates outside the boundaries of the original Armistice. Forged from the fires of in-fighting between the Coalition and the Allegiance, Shadow Company has a framework and agenda all of their own. Ostensibly Allegiance Operators who have grown impatient with Coalition progress under the command of Captain Price, Shadow Company is a splinter group formed without compromise, ready to take the war directly to Mr. Z and into Verdansk and deal with terrorist threats directly. All experts in their field with formal military experience, this trio is prepared to change the current experience of Verdansk."

At the moment of publishing, Season 5 details are still quite scarce, though this should change very soon. In the meanwhile, Infinity Ward has provided more information about the three new operators coming to the game for the season, courtesy of the Shadow Company. These operators are Rozlin “Roze” Helms (formerly Jackals), Velikan, and Marcus “Lerch” Ortega. The latter is notably the company's leader.

Below, you can read more about all three operators:

LERCH: "Lerch hails from Plano, Texas and is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Known on the battlefield for his enthusiasm and success in regards to eliminating the enemy, it was better to have Lerch with you rather than against you. Following USMC, civilian life didn’t suit Lerch, so he re-entered the fight in the private sector and is considered a one-man force multiplier. When the Shadow Company CEO came across Lerch’s dossier, he was the perfect combination of skill and moral flexibility. There’s no contract Lerch won’t take on nor challenge he won’t face which is how he finds himself in Verdansk leading the other Operators of Shadow Company."

VELIKAN: "Not much is known about Velikan. Dressed in full body armor for protection in battle and to hide his identity, little is confirmed about this Operator. A shadow of a shadow. Tales of his exploits are written off as fairytales at best and gross exaggerations at worst. Those who know him never speak ill of him. Whether it’s due to fear or respect, no one knows."

ROZE: "Rozlin 'Roze; Helms joined the Shadow Company after migrating from the Allegiance faction Jackals. Previously, Roze cut ties with the Armed Services and returned to support her family and ailing father. Periodically in contact with Mace, now a PMC who left the Army after abandoning his post in protest of combat orders he deemed illegal, Roze gained entry into the Jackals mercenary group. Now Roze is letting her skill prove her worth as she provides support to Shadow Company while remaining on cordial terms with Mace."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are available via PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.