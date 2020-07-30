New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 Weapons Leaked

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5's new weapons have seemingly been revealed ahead of the new season. Today, Activision and Infinity Ward released Modern Warfare and Warzone's Season 5 release date alongside the first-ever trailer for the new season. To accompany this, the pair also revealed a few details about the season, but it's what's hidden in the new trailer that has fans the most excited.

Within the trailer and new images released for the season, Call of Duty players have noticed that different characters are holding both the AN-94 and the APC9, two guns currently not in the game, but clearly coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare for Season 5. At the moment of publishing, this hasn't been confirmed, but why else would the guns be in the trailer and images? You wouldn't go through the trouble of modeling the guns in the game just for the purpose of some promotional material.

Below, you can check out the evidence of both guns, courtesy of prominent Call of Duty leaker The Gaming Revolution:

It looks like the AN94 / the APC9 (finally) are going to be coming in Modern Warfare Season 5? pic.twitter.com/kwqTj66aG8 — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo3) July 30, 2020

For those that don't know: the AN-94 is an assault rifle that has featured in many different Call of Duty games, including both Modern Warfare and Black Ops. It's quite a popular weapon. Meanwhile, the APC9 appears to be a brand weapon that we've known about for a while thanks to a variety of leaks.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

