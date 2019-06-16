Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Has Realistic Weapon Effects, Including Bullet Drop

Infinity Ward pitches Call of Duty: Modern Warfare as a gritty, realistic take on modern warfare. Not only is Infinity Ward not holding back any punches in it depiction of modern warfare, but it wants the game to feel realistic as well. One of the ways it’s doing this is via realistic weapon effects, including bullet drop, which Call of Duty isn’t exactly known for, traditionally at least. Unfortunately, further details on what other realistic weapon effects will be in the game aren’t divulged, nor are any more details on bullet drop and how impactful it will be to the shooting of the game.

At the moment it’s unclear if bullet drop and more is simply for the campaign or also included in multiplayer, but the latter seems to be the case. Nonetheless, as you would expect, the news has divided the Call of Duty community. Some are happy Infinity Ward is changing things up, others are hoping none of this makes its way into the multiplayer.

I’m looking for an arcade shooter not battlefield — Name Cannot Be Blank (@WgwnBbe) June 11, 2019

your right COD has ALWAYS been an arcade shooter, and the sales and reviews for each game have gone downhill significantly every single game, thank god they are trying something new to the cod franchise — WOLVES (@Nterin) June 11, 2019

Ok we just wanted old cod — ☄️ (@GucciGangAngel) June 11, 2019

what? if there is bullet drop in multiplayer it is not going to feel like modern warfare like they JUST SAID — Viktor (@viwoje) June 11, 2019

Ehhhhh bullet drop is kinda bad news for a COD — Trevor (@tlb742617000027) June 11, 2019

I’m fine with a more tactical CoD tbh. Past few CoDs have been nothing but sweatie bunny rabbits jumping around. A nice change of pace is needed — It’sEddieNotEddy💚🦁 (@EddieNanners) June 11, 2019

We don’t like this — cbass (@FaZeCBass) June 11, 2019

So far, the reception to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been very positive, but Infinity Ward hasn’t shown off the multilpayer yet. And it’s usually the multiplayer reveal that brings the controversy and division. And if this year’s multiplayer is truly going to be more realistic, well, expect some uproar.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches on October 25, 2019. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the news or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Thanks, Charlie Intel.