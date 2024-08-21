Call of Duty: MW3 Season 5 Reloaded Update Goes Live With Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s massive update for Season 5 Reloaded has now gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Per usual, this Reloaded patch for MW3 marks the halfway point of Season 5 and brings a ton of new content for players to experience across multiplayer and Zombies. Outside of these new additions, though, Activision has also made numerous balance changes that will greatly shift the game’s meta.

When it comes to the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision has added a map variant for Ink House, four new game modes, two weapons in the Torque 35 and Spear, and a pair of new Aftermarket Parts. These inclusions have come about alongside many bug fixes and balance tweaks that have impacted 18 different weapons in MW3. On the Zombies side of things, Season 5 Reloaded doesn’t do a whole lot other that rectify a couple of small issues that players have discovered.

To get a look at everything that this Season 5 Reloaded update does for Call of Duty: MW3, you can view the full patch notes down below.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes

New Map Variant

Ink House (6v6, Stash House Variant)

Return to Palo Alto as Stash House gets the cel-shaded, inked look.

New Modes

Fishfection

Eliminated Survivors become Infected fish. Infect everyone, or survive the game to win.

Paintball

Paintball weapons and ammunition with enhanced sliding movements. Defeat the enemy team. All weapons are 1 shot kills.

Defuse or Destroy

Defend or Destroy the objective. No respawning.

Cyber Attack

Back by popular demand. Retrieve the EMP device and plant it near the enemy’s Data Center.

New Weapons

Torque 35 (Launcher, Week 5 Challenges)

A combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.

Spear (Melee, Battle Pass)

Channel your inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapon boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies.

New Aftermarket Parts

JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27 Assault Rifle, Week 6 Challenges)

This aftermarket part replaces standard ammo with high-voltage power cells and the barrel with a photonic scatter barrel. Fire a spread of lethal laser blasts that take down enemies at short range.

JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, Week 7 Challenges)

Dual-wield Reclaimer 18 shotguns and become a mobile artillery barrage with this aftermarket part. Accuracy and recoil control are minimal, but destruction is maximized.

New Events

Wildlife Most Wanted (August 21 – August 28)

It’s time to unleash your inner animal! Complete event challenges or earn XP to unlock wild rewards

Emotional Overdrive (September 12 – September 18)

Don’t rage quit just yet! Earn XP in-game to unlock slightly cursed rewards.

Global

Stability & Performance

Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.

Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.

Customization

Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.

Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.

Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.

Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.

Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.

Multiplayer

UIX

Added a Customize tab to the Armory Unlocks menu for Calling Cards, Emblems, and other cosmetic items.

Bug Fixes Fixed an exploit allowing Conversion Kits to be equipped with incompatible Attachments. Voice chat indicators now respect the HUD safe area. Placeholder information is no longer displayed upon unlocking the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit. Fixed an error caused by adding Orion Camo to Tracked Challenges. Fixed an issue causing incorrect Challenge completion targets to be displayed in the Tracker Challenges widget. Corrected the descriptions and pros/cons of several Attachments to accurately reflect their statistics.



Progression

Added missing Armory Unlock Challenge for the Monolithic Suppressor S Attachment for the Rival-9 Submachine Gun.

Maps

Dome Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone Killstreak from targeting enemy players.

Get High Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone Killstreak from targeting enemy players. Corrected the flight height of the Counter UAV Killstreak to allow destruction.



Modes

COD Warrior Fixed an issue causing players to become stuck in a round transition state.

Free-for-All Fixed an issue causing the Guardian-SC, EMP, and Suppression Mine to not impact enemy players.

Kill Confirmed Corrected the mode icon displayed during the lobby countdown.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

DG-56 Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

M4 (MWII) Removed duplicate VX Pineapple and FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel Attachments.



Battle Rifles

BAS-B Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).



With the BAS-B, shots that land below the waist now deal damage equal to those that hit the torso.

MTZ-762 Increased maximum damage range from 29.2m to 33m (+13%).

FTAC Recon (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 43 to 50 (+16%). Increased medium damage from 41 to 50 (+22%). Increased far-medium damage from 38 to 45 (+18%). Increased minimum damage from 38 to 40 (+5%).



Submachine Guns

Rival-9 JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Kit Fixed an issue preventing the Quartermaster Suppressor Muzzle Attachment from properly equipping.



Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762 Decreased sprint to fire time from 285ms to 262ms (-8%). Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 420ms (-7%). Increased rate of fire from 492rpm to 545rpm (+11%). Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x (+10%). Increased lower torso and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

RPK (MWII) JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit Increased incoming flinch from 0.17n to 0.68n (+300%). Increased hipfire spread minimum from 3.6deg/s to 10deg/s (+178%). Increased hipfire spread maximum from 9deg/s to 14deg/s (+56%). Increased recoil gun kick from 23.16deg/s to 38.60deg/s (+67%). Increased horizontal recoil from 18.63deg/s to 23.29deg/s (+25%). Increased vertical recoil from 56.45deg/s to 94.08deg/s (+67%).



Marksman Rifles

MCW 6.8 Increase rate of fire from 316rpm to 353rpm (+12%). Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).

SP-R 208 (MWII) Removed incompatible Paracord Grip Underbarrel Attachment.



Handguns

P890 (MWII) Akimbo P890 Rear Grip Decrease hipfire spread by 20%. Decrease damage range penalty by 20%.

.50 GS (MWII) Akimbo .50 GS Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

X12 (MWII) Akimbo X12 Rear Grip Removed hipfire spread penalty. Removed damage range penalty.

Basilisk (MWII) Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

FTAC Siege (MWII) Akimbo FTAC Siege Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 20%. Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.

GS Magna (MWII) GS Magna Akimbo Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

9mm Daemon (MWII) Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 10%. Decreased damage penalty by 10%.

X13 Auto (MWII) Akimbo X13 Rear Grip Decreased hipfire spread by 40%. Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.



With these changes, the average time-to-kill of MWII Akimbo Handguns is now competitive with MWIII Akimbo Handguns. Thus, we’ve opted to improve the usability of these weapons rather than outright removing the inherited damage penalty.

Perks

Infantry Vest Added a second Gear Perk slot.



Note: This change does not apply to Ranked Play.

Killstreaks

I.M.S. Increased the hitbox size of explosives to further allow counterability. Increased enemy detection radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%). Decreased duration for explosive to reach its vertical apex from 2s to 1.5s (-25%).

Mortar Strike Fixed an issue preventing announcer voicelines from acknowledging kills.

Carpet Bomb Fixed an issue preventing announcer voicelines from acknowledging kills.

Advanced UAV Enemy players equipped with Ghost T/V Camo Gear or Assassin Vest are no longer demoted to a dot indicator on the minimap.



Zombies

UIX

Bug Fixes Fixed a missing subtitle for Ravenov after killing the Dokkaebi Warlord.



Gameplay

Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage in hipfire compared to aiming down sights

Weapons & Attachments

Shotguns