Call of Duty: MW3 Season 5 Reloaded Update Goes Live With Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s massive update for Season 5 Reloaded has now gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Per usual, this Reloaded patch for MW3 marks the halfway point of Season 5 and brings a ton of new content for players to experience across multiplayer and Zombies. Outside of these new additions, though, Activision has also made numerous balance changes that will greatly shift the game’s meta.
When it comes to the new additions to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Activision has added a map variant for Ink House, four new game modes, two weapons in the Torque 35 and Spear, and a pair of new Aftermarket Parts. These inclusions have come about alongside many bug fixes and balance tweaks that have impacted 18 different weapons in MW3. On the Zombies side of things, Season 5 Reloaded doesn’t do a whole lot other that rectify a couple of small issues that players have discovered.
To get a look at everything that this Season 5 Reloaded update does for Call of Duty: MW3, you can view the full patch notes down below.
Call of Duty: MW3 Season 5 Reloaded Patch Notes
New Map Variant
Ink House (6v6, Stash House Variant)
Return to Palo Alto as Stash House gets the cel-shaded, inked look.
New Modes
Fishfection
Eliminated Survivors become Infected fish. Infect everyone, or survive the game to win.
Paintball
Paintball weapons and ammunition with enhanced sliding movements. Defeat the enemy team. All weapons are 1 shot kills.
Defuse or Destroy
Defend or Destroy the objective. No respawning.
Cyber Attack
Back by popular demand. Retrieve the EMP device and plant it near the enemy’s Data Center.
New Weapons
Torque 35 (Launcher, Week 5 Challenges)
A combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.
Spear (Melee, Battle Pass)
Channel your inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapon boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies.
New Aftermarket Parts
JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27 Assault Rifle, Week 6 Challenges)
This aftermarket part replaces standard ammo with high-voltage power cells and the barrel with a photonic scatter barrel. Fire a spread of lethal laser blasts that take down enemies at short range.
JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, Week 7 Challenges)
Dual-wield Reclaimer 18 shotguns and become a mobile artillery barrage with this aftermarket part. Accuracy and recoil control are minimal, but destruction is maximized.
New Events
Wildlife Most Wanted (August 21 – August 28)
It’s time to unleash your inner animal! Complete event challenges or earn XP to unlock wild rewards
Emotional Overdrive (September 12 – September 18)
Don’t rage quit just yet! Earn XP in-game to unlock slightly cursed rewards.
Global
Stability & Performance
Implemented additional performance improvements for Xbox One consoles.
Addressed an issue related to system language causing PC Game Pass players to crash.
Customization
Fixed an issue causing Combat Knife Blueprints to appear as the base weapon.
Increased the emissive intensity of the Royal Helix Camo.
Reverted the color of the Azure Refract Camo to pink.
Corrected the appearance of the Cat-Girl Smile Camo on BlackCell Blueprints.
Corrected the animation for the Stabbed… A Lot and A Bit Stabby Finishing Moves.
Multiplayer
UIX
Added a Customize tab to the Armory Unlocks menu for Calling Cards, Emblems, and other cosmetic items.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an exploit allowing Conversion Kits to be equipped with incompatible Attachments.
Voice chat indicators now respect the HUD safe area.
Placeholder information is no longer displayed upon unlocking the JAK Decimator Conversion Kit.
Fixed an error caused by adding Orion Camo to Tracked Challenges.
Fixed an issue causing incorrect Challenge completion targets to be displayed in the Tracker Challenges widget.
Corrected the descriptions and pros/cons of several Attachments to accurately reflect their statistics.
Progression
Added missing Armory Unlock Challenge for the Monolithic Suppressor S Attachment for the Rival-9 Submachine Gun.
Maps
Dome
Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone Killstreak from targeting enemy players.
Get High
Fixed an issue preventing the Mosquito Drone Killstreak from targeting enemy players.
Corrected the flight height of the Counter UAV Killstreak to allow destruction.
Modes
COD Warrior
Fixed an issue causing players to become stuck in a round transition state.
Free-for-All
Fixed an issue causing the Guardian-SC, EMP, and Suppression Mine to not impact enemy players.
Kill Confirmed
Corrected the mode icon displayed during the lobby countdown.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
DG-56
Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).
M4 (MWII)
Removed duplicate VX Pineapple and FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel Attachments.
Battle Rifles
BAS-B
Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).
With the BAS-B, shots that land below the waist now deal damage equal to those that hit the torso.
MTZ-762
Increased maximum damage range from 29.2m to 33m (+13%).
FTAC Recon (MWII)
Increased near-medium damage from 43 to 50 (+16%).
Increased medium damage from 41 to 50 (+22%).
Increased far-medium damage from 38 to 45 (+18%).
Increased minimum damage from 38 to 40 (+5%).
Submachine Guns
Rival-9
JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Kit
Fixed an issue preventing the Quartermaster Suppressor Muzzle Attachment from properly equipping.
Light Machine Guns
Pulemyot 762
Decreased sprint to fire time from 285ms to 262ms (-8%).
Decreased aim down sight time from 450ms to 420ms (-7%).
Increased rate of fire from 492rpm to 545rpm (+11%).
Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.2x (+10%).
Increased lower torso and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).
RPK (MWII)
JAK Cataclysm Conversion Kit
Increased incoming flinch from 0.17n to 0.68n (+300%).
Increased hipfire spread minimum from 3.6deg/s to 10deg/s (+178%).
Increased hipfire spread maximum from 9deg/s to 14deg/s (+56%).
Increased recoil gun kick from 23.16deg/s to 38.60deg/s (+67%).
Increased horizontal recoil from 18.63deg/s to 23.29deg/s (+25%).
Increased vertical recoil from 56.45deg/s to 94.08deg/s (+67%).
Marksman Rifles
MCW 6.8
Increase rate of fire from 316rpm to 353rpm (+12%).
Increased lower torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.2x (+20%).
SP-R 208 (MWII)
Removed incompatible Paracord Grip Underbarrel Attachment.
Handguns
P890 (MWII)
Akimbo P890 Rear Grip
Decrease hipfire spread by 20%.
Decrease damage range penalty by 20%.
.50 GS (MWII)
Akimbo .50 GS Rear Grip
Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.
Decreased damage penalty by 10%.
X12 (MWII)
Akimbo X12 Rear Grip
Removed hipfire spread penalty.
Removed damage range penalty.
Basilisk (MWII)
Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip
Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.
Decreased damage penalty by 10%.
FTAC Siege (MWII)
Akimbo FTAC Siege Rear Grip
Decreased hipfire spread by 20%.
Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.
GS Magna (MWII)
GS Magna Akimbo Rear Grip
Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.
Decreased damage penalty by 10%.
9mm Daemon (MWII)
Akimbo 9mm Daemon Rear Grip
Decreased hipfire spread by 10%.
Decreased damage penalty by 10%.
X13 Auto (MWII)
Akimbo X13 Rear Grip
Decreased hipfire spread by 40%.
Decreased damage range penalty by 20%.
With these changes, the average time-to-kill of MWII Akimbo Handguns is now competitive with MWIII Akimbo Handguns. Thus, we’ve opted to improve the usability of these weapons rather than outright removing the inherited damage penalty.
Perks
Infantry Vest
Added a second Gear Perk slot.
Note: This change does not apply to Ranked Play.
Killstreaks
I.M.S.
Increased the hitbox size of explosives to further allow counterability.
Increased enemy detection radius from 10.2m to 12.7m (+25%).
Decreased duration for explosive to reach its vertical apex from 2s to 1.5s (-25%).
Mortar Strike
Fixed an issue preventing announcer voicelines from acknowledging kills.
Carpet Bomb
Fixed an issue preventing announcer voicelines from acknowledging kills.
Advanced UAV
Enemy players equipped with Ghost T/V Camo Gear or Assassin Vest are no longer demoted to a dot indicator on the minimap.
Zombies
UIX
Bug Fixes
Fixed a missing subtitle for Ravenov after killing the Dokkaebi Warlord.
Gameplay
Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage in hipfire compared to aiming down sights
Weapons & Attachments
Shotguns
Reclaimer 18 Pack-a-Punched
Removed increased ammunition capacity.
Increased damage scale from 2x to 3x.
Increased damage range scale from 3x to 4x.