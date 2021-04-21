Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 Update Patch Notes Revealed

Call of Duty's highly-anticipated Season 3 is finally on its way, with the update coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriving on Thursday, April 22nd. This means that there is a new Battle Pass coming around, along with new weapons, new maps, and new operators. Of course, the update will also come with some much-needed improvements to various parts of the game.

Some weapons are going to be nerfed, though the arrival of new weapons will probably mean that more nerfs will be necessary in the near future. There are also some updates coming to multiplayer movements, playlists, and customization options.

Be prepared, these patch notes for the upcoming update are pretty sizable. A lot of little changes are adding up for a significant update.

You can take a look at the full patch notes below!