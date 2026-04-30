Square Enix Leak Reveals New Nintendo Switch 2 Game

A new Square Enix leak has revealed a new Nintendo Switch 2 game, though it’s nothing brand new, but rather a Switch 2 port of a pre-existing Nintendo Switch game. The new leak comes the way of the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, an organization responsible for rating games for release in the region. And the existence of many games and ports has been leaked by it over the years.

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For the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee to publish a rating for a game, a developer or publisher has to submit the game for rating to the organization. It doesn’t just come up with these ratings out of nowhere. To this end, Square Enix is more responsible than anyone for this leak, which has revealed a Nintendo Switch 2 version Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition.

Nintendo Switch 2 Version Releasing Soon

Not only has the rating board leaked the existence of a Nintendo Switch 2 port of the Square Enix RPG, but this rating reveals it’s going to be revealed and released soon, or at least this is typically what indicates, as games/ports are not rated until late in development.

Further, this leak could now speed up not the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 port, but the reveal, assuming it is not tied to a Nintendo Direct, which is quite possible. If so, then Square Enix is at the mercy of Nintendo and its many partners for said Nintendo Direct.

2017 Square Enix RPG

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is the 11th main entry in the long-running and nostalgic role-playing series that dates back to 1986. Upon release, it was available on PS4 and Nintendo 3DS. From here, it came to other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch in 2019. This version of the game boasts a 91 on Metacritic, but the launch version has an 86. Come awards season, it earned a nomination for Best Role-Playing Game at The Game Awards, but nothing else, and it did not win this category.

Given that this game is already playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility, this isn’t that exciting of a leak, but because it is backward compatible, Square Enix is presumably preparing some meaningful upgrade for the Switch 2 version, which could make it exciting.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.