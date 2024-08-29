Call of Duty Spawn Figures From McFarlane Toys Are On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys Call of Duty Spawn Figures

With the Call of Duty NEXT event happening on August 28th and the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta set to begin on August 30th, McFarlane Toys has a launch of their own coming up in the form of these Spawn and Tactical Spawn figures that are based on Al Simmons’ appearance in CoD games like Modern Warfare 2. Details are scarce at this point, but it’s no surprise that these awesome-looking figures will include weapons accessories.

Pre-orders for both Call of Duty Spawn figures are expected to launch on August 29th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (free U.S. shipping on orders $59+). If they turn up on Amazon, this article will be updated with additional links. UPDATE: The figures are live priced at $29.99 each! Direct links can be found below.

Call of Duty Spawn Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Spawn comes with 5x weapons, a figure base, and an art card.

Call of Duty Tactical Spawn Figure – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Spawn comes with 4x weapons, a removable headset, a figure base, and an art card.

When Is the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta?

There are two answers to the question of when the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta takes place, and those answers depend on whether you’re going to be playing in the early access version of the beta or the open one that’s available to everyone. As Activision and Treyarch announced previously, the Black Ops 6 beta will start on August 30th at 10 a.m. PT, but only for those who are able to play in early access. It’ll last from then until September 4th and will only be available to early access adopters during that timeframe.

A few days later, another beta will take place. This one will be the open Black Ops 6 beta that’s available to everyone starting on September 6th. It’ll run from then until September 9th at 10 a.m. PT with multiplayer access granted to all players at that time, though it’s unclear now if the content in the first week of the beta will differ from what’s in the second barring any changes or bugfixes Treyarch has to make.

How to Get Into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta

For the second weekend of the beta, you don’t really have to do anything at all other than download the Black Ops 6 beta on whatever your preferred platform is and then get going. Unlike past Call of Duty betas and other opportunities that were exclusive to PlayStation as they have been for many years, this Black Ops 6 beta launches on all platforms simultaneously, so no platform exclusions here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release worldwide on October 25. When it does release, it will be available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. At launch, it will be available for standard, regular purchase, and for the first time, it will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.