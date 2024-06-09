Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Release Date and Gameplay Details Revealed

Ahead of its extensive showing during today's dedicated presentation, the release date and first gameplay details for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have been shared. At this point in time, Activision has already confirmed that its latest Call of Duty installment will launch this fall and will also be a day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass. Now, new details tied to its release across various platforms have been shared alongside a description of what the shooter will include.

Updated on the PlayStation Store ahead of its formal announcement, it was unveiled that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will release on October 25, 2024. As expected, the game will be coming to both last-gen and current-gen platforms, which means it will be available across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition to this release date, the description of Black Ops 6 verifies the game's setting, various modes, and other inclusions that will be present at launch.

"Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within. This is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6" says the game's official synopsis. "Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops."

"The Black Ops 6 Campaign provides dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay that includes a variety of play spaces with blockbuster set pieces and action-packed moments, high-stakes heists, and cloak-and-dagger spy activity. In a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, players will test their skills across 16 new maps at launch, including 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 Strike maps that can be played 2v2 or 6v6."

"Black Ops 6 also marks the epic return of Round-Based Zombies, the fan-favorite mode where players will take down hordes of the undead in two brand-new maps at launch. Post-launch, players can look forward to even more exciting maps and groundbreaking experiences dropping into both Multiplayer and Zombies."

Currently, Activision is preparing a larger showing for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that is set to air in mere hours. This showcase will provide our first look at gameplay from the newest Black Ops installment and will give fans a better idea of what they can expect upon its arrival. To that end, we'll be sure to share this new gameplay footage with you here on ComicBook.com once it is let loose.