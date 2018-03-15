Call of Duty Sale Happening On Steam, Grab WWII and More Games For a Great Price

If you’re a Call of Duty fan, you’re well aware there are a number of games to enjoy right now, like WWII and Black Ops III. But if there are certain titles that you’re missing, a new Steam sale just might be able to help you out.

Valve’s game service has slashed the prices on several games in the Call of Duty franchise, along with a few other Activision titles. It’s your chance to stock up on games you might have missed, or grab Call of Duty: WWII for just over 33 percent off.

We’ve highlighted some of the best sale offers below, and you’ve got the whole weekend to pick and choose what you want in your game library. Happy shopping!

Call of Duty: WWII- $38.99

Call of Duty Franchise Collection (includes all games from the original COD to WWII)– $198.73

Activision Collection (includes various Call of Duty games, as well as the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance saga, King’s Quest, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved, Gun and more)- $251.13

Call of Duty: Black Ops III- $44.99

Call of Duty: WWII Season Pass- $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Season Pass- $39.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles DLC- $22.49

Call of Duty: World At War- $9.99

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare- $29.39

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition- $19.79

Call of Duty: Ghosts- $19.79

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition- $33.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops II- $29.39

Call of Duty: Black Ops Bundle (includes all three games and DLC)- $39.19

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3- $19.59

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- $9.99

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare- $9.99

Call of Duty: Warchest (includes Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2 and Call of Duty: United Offensive)- $19.49

Call of Duty: United Offensive- $9.99

Call of Duty 2- $9.99

Call of Duty- $9.99

It’s nice to see a lot of the earlier games marked down to around $10 each, and both WWII and Black Ops III are great snags for the lowered prices. So if you don’t have them already, check out the deals and get into the action!

