Atomfall Update Fixes One Big Issue

Atomfalls’ latest update has been released to address an audio issue that has plagued many players since the game’s launch on March 27th. While many issues have been reported by its fan base, the audio issue has been a widespread problem, with audio dropping out randomly and in key moments. Developer Rebellion Developments, best known for the Sniper Elite series, has released numerous hotfixes for Atomfall and has recognized other issues with the game. While the team is hard at work on patching the game to remove all of these, players can now enjoy Atomfall free of audio drops thanks to the update today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before this update, Atomfall players encountered an issue in which all sound cut from the game. While restarting the game temporarily restored audio, the issue would happen shortly after again. The issue appears to come and go, with not all players affected. However, once the issue began, many players reported having to restart Atomfall several times within a few hours.

An update is now available which addresses the audio outage issue in Atomfall

We continue to work on future updateshttps://t.co/LDMOiI4ojn pic.twitter.com/yfXIwEZ6W3 — Atomfall (@AtomfallGame) April 10, 2025

Rebellion has now addressed this issue and has shared a list of known issues. Undoubtedly, the studio is working to resolve these issues as well. Previous updates have fixed various problems with the game, such as improving stability to prevent Atomfall from crashing.

This hotfix released for Atomfall was small today but did address a big issue. Players can expect a larger update in the future when the Wicked Isle DLC releases, though no date has been set for this. This DLC will add more story to the game, and give players a new reason to jump back into the Quarantine Zone and uncover more secrets. In the meantime, players can watch out for more sales to grab Atomfall at a discount or enjoy the game via Xbox Game Pass.