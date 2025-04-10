Dead by Daylight Shares Early Patch Notes for Next Update

Dead by Daylight’s latest update will bring numerous changes and new features. The update is planned for later in April, but Behaviour Interactive has shared the patch notes early, giving players an in-depth look at what is coming. While fans will have to wait for the official release, the update will be in effect for next week’s Public Test Build and players can try out the changes early with that update also accompanied by more specific numbers detailing all the changes made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dead by Daylight April update focuses on quality of life, but there are fundamental changes to many of the gameplay mechanics. The quest system is receiving an overhaul to make it feel more rewarding and engaging. Players will be able to pin quests for easy organization and automatically unlock rewards upon completion.

In addition to the quest system, Behaviour Interactive is adjusting Dead by Daylight’s Archives, Tome, and Rift. Progression is being reworked to be more streamlined and will receive new content. Other notable changes in the April update bring adjustments to perks, pre-equipped items, add-ons, and so much more. ComicBook recently sat down and spoke with Head of Partnerships Mathieu Cote and Product Director Rose Li about this very topic and more.

dead by daylight april developer update.

The full list of the April update’s patch notes for Dead by Daylight can be read below.

NEW FEATURES

NEW QUESTS SYSTEM

[NEW] Added a Quests menu to centralize all quest-related content in one place.

This replaces the Daily Ritual, Tome Challenge, and Event Tome systems.

Added a Quests menu to centralize all quest-related content in one place. This replaces the Daily Ritual, Tome Challenge, and Event Tome systems. [NEW] Quests are organized into distinct groups, including Daily Quests, Rift Pass Quests, and Event Quests.

Quests are organized into distinct groups, including Daily Quests, Rift Pass Quests, and Event Quests. [NEW] Quests do not need to be selected to be considered active. All available quests are eligible for completion at all times.

Quests do not need to be selected to be considered active. All available quests are eligible for completion at all times. [NEW] Upon completion, players receive quest rewards automatically without needing to return to the Quests menu.

Upon completion, players receive quest rewards automatically without needing to return to the Quests menu. [NEW] Added Milestone Quests, which reward players for completing progressively higher amounts of common in-game actions (i.e. hooking Survivors).

Added Milestone Quests, which reward players for completing progressively higher amounts of common in-game actions (i.e. hooking Survivors). [NEW] Added the ability to pin multiple quests for easy reference in the Lobby and Match Details screen in-game.

Added the ability to pin multiple quests for easy reference in the Lobby and Match Details screen in-game. [NEW] Quest notifications can be toggled on or off via the Graphics options menu.

Quest notifications can be toggled on or off via the Graphics options menu. [CHANGE] Updated verbiage to use the term “Quest” instead of “Ritual” or “Challenge”.

ARCHIVES, TOME AND RIFT CHANGES

[NEW] Extended the number of levels in the Deep Rift and increased the number of available outfit variants within it.

Extended the number of levels in the Deep Rift and increased the number of available outfit variants within it. [NEW] Updated the final Rift tier – following the Deep Rift – to act as a repeatable source of Bloodpoints.

Updated the final Rift tier – following the Deep Rift – to act as a repeatable source of Bloodpoints. [CHANGE] Moved access to the Archives from the Lobby main menu to the bottom-screen menu.

Moved access to the Archives from the Lobby main menu to the bottom-screen menu. [CHANGE] All Tome lore in the Compendium is now unlocked for all players.

All Tome lore in the Compendium is now unlocked for all players. [UNCHANGED] All existing Tome Challenges can still be completed for Bloodpoints and their page completion rewards. Note: They will not use the new Quests system, meaning they must be activated – one at a time – and redeemed once completed.

PERKS PREVIEW IN LOBBY

[NEW] Added a widget highlighting a player’s own Perks in the pre-game Lobby.

Added a widget highlighting a player’s own Perks in the pre-game Lobby. [NEW] Newly unlocked Survivors and Killers come pre-equipped with a Perk in their first slot.

PRE-EQUIPPED ITEMS & ADD-ONS

[NEW] Newly unlocked Survivors come pre-equipped with a small set of items and add-ons, as well as some extras in their inventory.

Newly unlocked Survivors come pre-equipped with a small set of items and add-ons, as well as some extras in their inventory. [NEW] Newly unlocked Killers come pre-equipped with a small set of add-ons, as well as some extras in their inventory.

UNHOOK SPAM PREVENTION

[NEW] Each Survivor can attempt to unhook another Survivor 3 times. On the next attempt, they cannot cancel this interaction.

Each Survivor can attempt to unhook another Survivor 3 times. On the next attempt, they cannot cancel this interaction. [NEW] Each Survivor’s individual unhook attempt count resets when the hooked Survivor exits the hooked state.

IMPROVED SKILL CHECK SAFETY NET

[NEW] Added an additional window of time in which a skill check will be nullified when letting go of an action as the skill check pops up.

THE HOUNDMASTER

[CHANGE] Decreased Dog Chase Command vault speed.

Decreased Dog Chase Command vault speed. [CHANGE] Increased Bloodpoint rewards for all Deviousness scoring events.

HASTE & HINDERED STACKING

[CHANGE] Haste no longer stacks with other Haste effects.

Haste no longer stacks with other Haste effects. [CHANGE] Hindered no longer stacks with other Hindered effects.

Hindered no longer stacks with other Hindered effects. [CHANGE] Updated status effect widgets to display current Haste and Hindered values (this can be disabled in the game options).

Updated status effect widgets to display current Haste and Hindered values (this can be disabled in the game options). [CHANGE] Updated select Perk descriptions to change base movement speed adjustments to Haste or Hindered effects.

Updated select Perk descriptions to change base movement speed adjustments to Haste or Hindered effects. [CHANGE] Introduced small buffs to Perks which previously relied on stacking.

HEX: PENTIMENTO