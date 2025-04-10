10 Exciting Indie Games You Can’t Miss Just Got Announced Today

Last year, the brand-new Triple-i Initiative showcase showed off a ton of exciting indie game announcements and updates. The reception was so positive, they’re back for a second year. With over 35+ announcements packed into today’s indie showcase, it can be a lot to take in. So, let’s round up some of the most exciting indie game announcements from today’s Triple-i showcase to make sure you don’t miss anything. From TK to TK, there’s plenty to get excited about for the year ahead in indie gaming!

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, if you want to catch up on everything you missed, you can check up the replay on Triple-i’s YouTube channel below. Those reveals and announcements move fast, though, so don’t worry – we’ve got you covered.

Play video

Biggest New Game Announcements

These are the most exciting brand-new teasers and trailers for previously unannounced indie games that dropped during today’s Triple-i showcase.

Deep Rock Galactic Core

Play video

Upcoming Deep Rock Galactic co-op FPS Rogue Core dropped a new trailer during today’s Triple-i showcase. The headline here is that the game is now ready to open sign-ups for the Closed Alpha test, so you could be among the first to try out this new title from Ghost Ship Games.

Endless Legend 2

Play video

The sequel to Endless Legend 2 also debuted a new gameplay trailer today, showing off more about this fantasy turn-based game. The game also confirmed it will drop into Early Access this summer, giving players a chance to return to the Endless universe this year. Wishlist on Steam to learn exactly when that Early Access release arrives.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Play video

Adventure comes together with shopkeeping mechanics in Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault from Digital Sun and 11 bit studios. Today, fans got treated to a new gameplay trailer along with confirmation that the game will release in Summer 2025. It’s available to wishlist now on Steam.

Speedrunners 2

Play video

Another highly anticipated sequel announced today is Speedrunners 2: King of Speed. This sequel brings back the ultimate competitive platformer for round two, and we got the first look today during the Triple-i Initiative showcase. It’s headed to PC this year, with a console release to follow in 2026.

Ikuma: The Frozen Compass

Play video

This upcoming indie game is the first from Moon Eye Studios since Lost Ember arrived in 2019. This new project takes players to the Arctic, where they’ll work to survive on an uncharted island as cabin boy Sam and his sled dog, Ellie. Players will overcome harsh elements as they work to survive and unlock the mysteries of the island while making peace with the past. Ikuma – The Frozen Compass will release in 2026 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The Steam page is live now if you need to hit that wishlist button.

Some of today’s reveals weren’t brand new games but new content for already beloved indies. Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting updates announced today.

Vampire Survivors x SaGa Free Expansion

Play video

As they did in last year’s Triple-i showcase, Vampire Survivors revealed an exciting new collab update today. This time around, the game is joining up with SaGa to bring new characters, weapons, and more to the game. The new content is available today via Steam.

Katana Zero Free DLC

Play video

For those who’ve been waiting and wondering, Katana Zero confirmed that its long-awaited DLC is still happening. And yes, it’s still planned to be a free DLC when it arrives, though no specific release window was announced.

Deep Rock Galactic Survivor 1.0 Release

Play video

At long last, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is ready to reveal its full launch date. During today’s Triple-i showcase, the developers finally revealed the game’s full 1.0 release date as September 17th of this year! Get ready to delve deeper, dwarves.

Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era Expansion

Play video

The new Heroes of Might & Magic installment has been revealed, with a confirmed window for Early Access. This new game is a prequel, taking players back to the origins of the turn-based strategy game. Early Accses for Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era opens sometime in Q2 2025. Wishlist on Steam for updates.

Play video

Vampire game fans, this one’s for you. The beloved V Rising has just announced its first major free content update since the game launched in 2024. Invaders of Oakveil will be available on April 28th via Steam. This update brings in new enemies, areas to explore, gear, and more, so V Rising fans won’t want to miss it!