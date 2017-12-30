Gaming

Arrest Made In Call Of Duty Swatting Incident Related To Kansas Man’s Death

Just yesterday we reported the tragic news of an innocent man being shot, and killed, due to a […]

By

Just yesterday we reported the tragic news of an innocent man being shot, and killed, due to a swatting prank gone horribly, horribly wrong. The incident occurred when two boys got into a fight during a Call of Duty match, which went from an average heated argument to deadly in a blink of an eye and a stranger was caught in the crossfire. Today, an arrest has been made.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that they have arrested a man in the South LA area in connection with the recent Swatting event. 25 year old Tyler Barriss was taken in regarding phoning in a hoax phone call to police in Kansas, resulting in an unsuspecting man’s death. The prank call was made with a completely fabricated story about a man that killed someone, and was holding hostages. When police responded, they responded with brute force borne from a grave error. Andrew Finch, age 28, was the victim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned in our earlier post, for those that may be unaware about what the term Swatting means:

“Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?”

(via ABC7)

Tagged:

Related Posts