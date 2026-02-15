5 Great Game Boy Classics On Nintendo Switch Online That Are Actually Worth Revisiting

The Nintendo Game Boy is an essential part of handheld gaming history. Launched in 1989, the Game Boy was the first major handheld gaming system to truly take off around the world. While retro gaming fans may well have a Game Boy sitting around, many gamers revisit the classics using emulators. But thanks to the Nintendo Switch Online library of Game Boy Classics, Nintendo fans can easily revisit 45 classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color games on the Nintendo Switch. And the Game Boy Classics library doesn’t require that extra Expansion Pass upcharge, either.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can access some of the earliest retro games in the Classics catalog. That includes the Game Boy Classics library, which features an impressive lineup of classic games from Nintendo and select third-party partners. New games are added on a fairly regular basis, so the library keeps on growing. And while that’s exciting for retro gaming fans, it can also be a bit overwhelming. So, if you’re looking for a solid Game Boy game from the NSO Classics library that’s well worth revisiting, here are 5 of the best options. I’m sticking to games released on the Game Boy, not the Game Boy Color, so I’ll see you next time, Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

Metroid 2: Return of Samus

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The Metroid games are a core piece of Nintendo history, and Metroid 2 was especially influential. It was the first title released for a handheld console (Metroid released for NES). But it also laid the foundation for some of the series’s most iconic elements, including the Space Jump, Spazer Beam, and Spider Ball.

If you like Metroid or just want a pretty solid retro action adventure game, Metroid 2 is well worth revisiting. It was pretty well received in its time, though it doesn’t hold up as well as some other Game Boy classics. The graphics can be a bit on the dark side, and the lack of a clear map can make it easy to get lost. But even so, the gameplay can be quite enjoyable, especially for fans curious to see how the series has evolved over time. If you’ve already got a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, this one is worth playing.

Tetris

image courtesy of Nintendo

Can you play Tetris just about anywhere these days (including inside the new cozy game, Starsand Island?) Yes. But is there still something incredibly satisfying about playing it on an actual handheld gaming console? Also yes. The Game Boy version of Tetris is available as part of the Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Classics library, and it’s well worth revisiting.

The puzzle game was a smash hit on Game Boy, becoming one of the handheld’s all-time best sellers. You can play the original Game Boy Tetris in black and white, or its Game Boy Color remaster, Tetris DX, as part of NSO. So the next time you’re in the mood for a classic puzzle game, remember that Tetris is here for you.

Donkey Kong Land

Image courtesy of Nintend

Some of my fondest early gaming memories center on Donkey Kong. This Game Boy title, released in 1995, was a handheld reimaginingofo the NES Donkey Kong Country. And for a handheld side-scroller, it’s pretty solid. You can swap between playing as Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong, with each offering unique strengths and weaknesses. And of course, swinging from vines and chain ropes is just plain satisfying, even in 2D.

Though not the first Donkey Kong game to hit Game Boy, Donkey Kong Land and its sequels are probably the most worth revisiting. The visuals are solid for their time, and the game has fun, infectious music. It offers a good variety of levels to explore, though it can certainly get tricky at higher levels. For those looking for a challenging side-scroller or who just want to relive a piece of Donkey Kong history, this is one of the best Game Boy games to grab from the NSO lineup.

Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters

Image courtesy of Nintendo

The first Kid Icarus game for handheld, Of Myths and Monsters is widely considered one of the best games to release for the original Game Boy. It’s a side-scrolling platformer that largely carries over gameplay from the first game, which launched for the NES. Players step into the shoes of a young angel, working through various levels to make their way up from the underworld into the sky.

Kid Icarus pulls from Greek myths for its story and gameplay, with levels full of Greek statues, pillars, and clay pots. The plot follows the myth of Icarus, and you’ll encounter a few Greek Gods along the way, as well. Unlike many Nintendo properties, Kid Icarus hasn’t seen a new installment in recent years. But this unique take on the platformer is nevertheless well worth revisiting.

Kirby’s Dream Land

Image courtesy of Nintendo

Unlike many Nintendo characters who first appeared on the NES, Kirby’s Dream Land was the debut of Kirby and the start of the Kirby series. As such, it laid the foundations for the character and games we love today. That includes filling up with air to float through the platforming levels and swallowing enemies to defend yourself. Though this first installment is fairly short, with just 5 levels, it’s still well worth revisiting.

Kirby’s Dream Land is one of the best games released during the Game Boy era. Its gameplay is designed to be relatively straightforward for those new to action games, but that doesn’t mean it’s too easy for seasoned players. Though later games would build upon and improve upon the Kirby formula, Dream Land is the game that started it all. If you’re a longtime Nintendo fan looking for a classic Game Boy side-scrolling platformer on Nintendo Switch Online, it’s hard to beat Kirby’s Dream Land.

Do you like to revisit retro games on Nintendo Switch Online? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!