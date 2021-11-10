Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Removes One of the Game’s Big Improvements

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X making changes to the game’s campaign, multiplayer, and zombies. For the most part, the update is inconsequential but it’s divided fans with one specific change that, to many, removes a fairly big improvement from previous entries.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, many players ran with the Combat Shield as a secondary with no intention of using it, but because it protects your back. In other words, with it equipped as a secondary, you’re near impossible to kill from behind. At the launch of Vanguard, bullets went straight through the Combat Shield, eliminating this advantage. And at the time, this was praised by many, however, this tweak wasn’t by design, and now it’s been reverted.

Below, you can check out the update’s full and official patch notes, courtesy of Sledgehammer Games:

Campaign and Multiplayer

Campaign: Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated. Note: Players have not lost all their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint.

Users unable to redeem codes for incentives such as XP Bonuses, Calling Cards, and Emblems can now redeem rewards

Combat Shield will now protect players’ backs once stowed

Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed

Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression

Operator Challenges no longer appear to reset after completion

Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly

1911 Pistol will now progress past Level 50

Weapons can now be accessed in the Loadouts/Gunsmith after level 66

Zombies

Camo Progression: All Pistol challenges can now be properly completed

Exfil: The kill count to Exfil now correctly tracks zombies killed

Bleedout Meter: Self-Revive meter no longer fails to show progress

Transmit: Players that die outside of the damage barrier no longer take damage over time upon reviving in the hub area

Legendary Covenants: All players should now be able to receive Legendary Covenant options at the Altar of Covenants

After-Action Report: Players are no longer returned to the Lobby when attempting to view post-match unlocks

Field Upgrades: Addressed an issue where players who recovered from being downed were unable to use Field Upgrades in rare instances

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on COD, click here.