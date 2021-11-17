New Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

Nearly two weeks after first releasing, a new update for Call of Duty: Vanguard has today been released across all platforms. In a general sense, this new update doesn’t provide many sweeping changes to the latest installment in the long-running shooter series. What it does do, however, is rectify a couple of lingering bugs that have started to appear for some players.

Outlined by Sledgehammer Games today, the studio revealed that this new patch for Call of Duty: Vanguard is available to install right this moment. Most of what this patch does is fix a couple of issues random issues associated with clans, UI, progression, or weapons that appear within Vanguard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those on PS5, however, one specific bug that has been quite common has now been righted. Specifically, for those that previously had less than 40GB of space remaining on their SSD, Call of Duty: Vanguard would refuse to launch. Luckily, this problem should no longer be transpiring thanks to the rollout of this patch.

If you still haven’t picked up Call of Duty: Vanguard for yourself, the game is available to pick up right now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Our own review of the game here on ComicBook.com should also be coming soon, so stay tuned.

Until then, if you would like to find the full patch notes for today’s new update, you can check them out down below.

Maps: Shipment now available in public matches

Global PS5 – Resolved issue where players could not start up Vanguard if they had less than 40gb of space available

Weapons Fixed bug preventing players from equipping camos Players can no longer equip camos they do not own

Clans Fixed issue where Clan Members would crash when attempting to send a clan invite

Progression Corrected inconsistencies for Next Unlock in the Operators Tab



Zombies