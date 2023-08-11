Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Claim New Optic is Pay-to-Win

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are claiming a brand new optic is "pay-to-win". Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is one of the biggest free-to-play games on the market, but it's also heavily connected to one of the most commercially successful video games out there in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Despite some players having a lot of problems with various things in Warzone 2, millions of people still actively play it. Of course, the problems don't always fall on deaf ears as Raven Software is always releasing new patches and updates that aim to improve the overall experience of the game.

However, some times there are things that really get the fanbase up in arms. Balancing is an incredibly important thing in a series like Call of Duty and it's even more important when you introduce weapons/gear that can actively give you an upper hand if you shell out a few extra bucks. These things are argued about all of the time in the Call of Duty community and there's yet another example of it. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are claiming that a new optic found in the Dark Rituals III bundle allows you to see enemies more clearly through smoke/fog. Now to be clear, this optic is meant to allow you to see through smoke, but the problem is this particular version appears to offer far more clarity and visibility, making it easier to identify a target. This has some players claiming if you pay to use it, you're given an unfair advantage.

The new Dark Rituals III Bundle in the store features a different Holotherm scope that has better vision.



Normal vs Dark Rituals III holo-thermal: pic.twitter.com/YoUPoAnZgi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 6, 2023

Of course, that's absolutely up to you to decide if it makes any real difference. Some players don't seem to think it's bad enough to be upset about, but others think it deserves a nerf. Whether or not Raven Software will make any adjustments to it remains to be seen, but if some players aren't that bothered by it, it's probably safe to say it will be unchanged.

@Cade_Onder

[H/T Dexerto]