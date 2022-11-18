Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Want Old Feature to Return

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are a bit fed up with some of the changes made since the predecessor. Call of Duty is a very interesting franchise because on the surface, it has largely remained the same since its inception. You run around, shoot people on tight maps, and get rewarded for doing well. Pretty simple, that's why it has a wide appeal. However, for fans, the developers do need to change things up with every new entry to make it feel more refined and help it stand out from the other games. Those who play the games year to year know that the series has seen massive changes and Warzone 2 isn't much of an exception.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 makes a ton of changes to gameplay, some of which has caused some controversy. One of the biggest issues people have right now is the looting. Reddit user Subtletee7 made a post complaining about how the looting is much worse compared to the previous game as it's slow, has messy UI with the backpack system, and items can glitch out and force you to angle the camera a very specific way before you can pick it up. Other Redditors agreed and were frustrated by how slow it feels in comparison. Others weren't as upset, as they noted the game has clearly chosen to slow down the pace of combat and gameplay as a whole. Nevertheless, there are some issues beyond it just taking a bit longer to stock up on gear. As already noted, the way loot is displayed can make it so you can't actually grab it without awkwardly positioning yourself.

It's like Infinity Ward and Raven will be taking plenty of feedback into account with this new version. It seems like it's in a good starting place and will serve well for iteration. As of right now, it's unclear how fast we will get new maps and other major updates, but hopefully key issues will get resolved quickly.

