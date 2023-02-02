Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Map May Tease Next Black Ops Game

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may include clues for the next Call of Duty: Black Ops game. The Call of Duty series has been running for 20 years now and that has seen the series evolve dramatically, many, many times. It all began in World War II before eventually jumping to dramatizations of modern warfare, and then it went backward with the Black Ops series to showcase some of the most conspiracy-driven eras of politics such as the Cold War, and much more. We've been to the past, the present, and even the far flung future, but the series has yet to get knocked off of its pedestal. Still, it's understood that the Modern Warfare and Black Ops games are the favorite franchises of the long-running Call of Duty series and it seems like Activision will be leaning into that going forward.

Earlier today, a new blog post revealed a brand new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map set on an Asian Pacific island. As of right now, the map is not playable, but it will be later this month. However, the blog post contains all kinds of nuggets of information about the map, including how it could tie in with a future Call of Duty game. As spotted by MavriqGG on Twitter, a blurb about the map's origins suggests it could possibly connect with the next Black Ops game which is rumored to at least be partially set in the 1990s and possibly center around the Gulf War. You can read the blurb from the blog post below.

"Originally planned as a resort destination, development on Ashika Island was halted in the mid-1990s due to [[REDACTED]] and the sterling work of [[REDACTED]], but publicly the reasons remain undisclosed. Since this time, travel to and from the island has been heavily restricted."

I'm thinking the next Black Ops will clue us in... pic.twitter.com/tg8Vw7ADb9 — Mavriq (@MavriqGG) February 1, 2023

In a normal year, this new Black Ops game would likely release this October or November. However, rumors suggest Activision will be skipping a year and not have a brand new mainline Call of Duty game this fall. This has yet to be confirmed, so this could change, but the most reputable rumors suggest the next Black Ops game will release in 2024. With that said, if the new Warzone 2 map is starting to plant seeds for the future, it will likely be a while before it makes total sense.

Are you excited for the next Call of Duty game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.