Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Fans Warn Players of Dangers of Playing the Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be heavily compromised right now and fans should probably steer clear of playing it. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises of all-time, but every year, the last game in the series becomes a bit obsolete. Some players stick with it because they may not enjoy whatever the newest entry is doing, but generally, the player counts drop pretty hard and support for that title begins to dwindle. After a Call of Duty game turns two or three years old, it can become very difficult to find a lobby. It's a bit of a problem and Activision isn't able to keep supporting the game at a competent level, which opens the flood gates to things like hackers.

With that said, it seems like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has become infested with these issues. As reported by CharlieIntel, there's currently an exploit in the game that can allow other players to gain access to your IP address, crash your game, and more. A lot of times these kinds of things happen on PC, but this appears to be happening across all platforms. As of right now, Activision has yet to address this issue and it's unclear if they even will. A lot of Call of Duty games get quickly abandoned as there's a higher degree of attention needed for current games. Hopefully, this will be fixed as unsuspecting players who aren't looped in on these matters could become vulnerable to various issues with ease.

There is currently an exploit in Black Ops Cold War on all platforms where a person can gain access to a player’s IP, crash their game, or potentially cause other issues. No indication so far of it happening in MWII or Warzone 2.



Activision has not addressed this nor have they… — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 30, 2023

Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch is expected to release a new Call of Duty game next year, but it remains to be seen what the studio will do. It's rumored it will be a new Black Ops game and it could be set in the 90s or early 2000s, but nothing has been confirmed and we probably shouldn't expect to hear anything about it until next summer.

Have you seen any issues with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.