New Call of Duty: Warzone Anti-Cheat Update Bans Even More Players

Developer Raven Software has announced a new wave of bans in its ongoing war with Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters. According to the company, this latest round includes the banning of over 13,000 accounts. This round of bans is just the latest in an ongoing initiative to be more transparent about its anti-cheat efforts with thousands upon thousands of bans having come down since the company announced it would be more communicative about them in early February.

If you add up all of the numbers that the developer has released thus far, it would appear that around 400,000 Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters have been banned since it first launched around this time last year. And given that Call of Duty: Warzone looks to be supported for the long haul, there is every indication that the number of banned accounts will only grow and grow. For now, it remains to be seen long-term what the effect of the bans might be, but one less cheater is one less cheater, right?

Another #Warzone banwave today. Over 13,000 accounts banned.🚫 Keeping them coming! https://t.co/whFNbYHlWb — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 23, 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is currently ongoing. Both titles are currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, but Warzone is notably free to play.

