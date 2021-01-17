Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Reveals Details on Massive New Map

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak sheds light on a massive new map reportedly coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game soon. According to the leak, there's a new map coming to Warzone soon, and it will be 8x8. What does this mean? Well, the game's current is a 9x9 map, but only 6.5x7 of it is playable. According to the leak, all 8x8 of the map is playable, which means it will be substantially bigger than Verdansk, and this likely means it will support up to 200 players.

All of this information comes the way of ModernWarzone, who also reveals some other details pertaining to the map's locations. For example, the new map will reportedly have a Zoo POI, which looks like it may be a remaster of Zoo from Call of Duty: Black Ops' Escalation DLC based on early images.

Meanwhile, there will also be a POI called weather station, which is close to another POI called Ski Slopes. It's not clear what this location will be, but it could be Summit from Black Ops considering its proximity to Ski Slopes.

Unfortunately, for now, this is where the details end. Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt, not only because nothing here is official, but because even if it's all accurate, it's also subject to change. ModernWarzone is one of the most trusted sources in the Call of Duty community when it comes to leaks, rumors, reports, and every other type of unofficial information, but that doesn't change the fact that none of this comes from Activision or Raven Software.

