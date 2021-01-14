Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Adding Long-Awaited Feature

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer is adding a long-awaited feature PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players have been asking about since launch. More specifically, Treyarch's community manager, over on Reddit, has confirmed that Ranked Play is coming to the game, however, right now, the community manager doesn't have a timetable to share. And right now, there are zero details on how it will be implemented and what it means for the game's multiplayer mode.

For example, it's unclear if casual playlists will continue to use skill-based matchmaking, also known as, SBMM. A ranked mode and a casual mode using SBMM are more or less the same thing, so if ranked mode is added, you'd assume SBMM will be removed, or at least lessened, in casual playlists. However, for now, this is just speculation.

Unfortunately, while Treyarch has confirmed the feature is in the works, there's no word of when it will be implemented or when more details will be shared.

It's also unclear why Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War didn't ship with a ranked mode, and it's also unclear why it hasn't been added yet. There's been plenty of demand since launch, yet we are two months removed from release and it still hasn't been added.

In addition to a ranked mode, it also looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting ready to add one of Modern Warfare's most controversial weapons. Beyond this, there's not a ton going on with the game right now, however, tomorrow when the game's mid-season update goes live, this should change.

Season One gets even bigger tomorrow with all-new content: • New MP map: Sanatorium

• New MP mode: Dropkick

• New Zombies mode: Cranked

• New Zombies Onslaught map + intel: Raid

• New weapon: Wakizashi sword

• Sanatorium 24/7

• #Zombies Free Access Week

+ more to come! pic.twitter.com/EReJPYKMYx — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) January 13, 2021

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the 2020 shooter and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below: