Call of Duty: Warzone Accused of Being Pay-to-Win With Proof

Call of Duty: Warzone is being accused by PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC players of being pay-to-win, and the accusations come bolstered with proof. At the center of the claim, is popular COD YouTuber, JGOD, who says that there are Black Ops Cold War weapon blueprints that are substantially superior to their base versions. In other words, by purchasing said blueprints, players can gain the upper hand over players without loose change to spend.

In the past, Activision and co. have suggested that blueprints don't give players any type of gameplay advantage, but this claim is now being contested. Taking the claim to task, JGOD cites the Gallantry MAC-10, which he says isn't just better, but much better than the base version of the gun. Of course, this wouldn't be a problem if the blueprint for it wasn't locked behind the game's Battle Pass, or more specifically Tier 95 of the Battle Pass. In other words, not only do you need to purchase the Battle Pass to get this Blueprint, but then you will need to grind to get it.

According to JGOD, the blueprint improves the gun's damage, hipfire speed, and recoil. Meanwhile, one of the game's recent patches that nerfed the headshot damage of the MAC-10 from 40 to 30, didn't make this same adjustment to the Gallantry MAC-10.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. However, as you can see in the video above, JGOD makes an excellent case, and it's a case many players have echoed on social media, gaming forums, and more.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and co. haven't refuted or commented on the video above and the claims it makes in any capacity, and it's highly unlikely this will change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

While the waters are a bit muddy right now whether or not Warzone is pay-to-win, there's no doubting the DMR-14 has been far too OP for weeks now. That said, it's once again been nerfed.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things COD, click here or check out some of the links below:

H/T, Charlie Intel.