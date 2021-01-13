New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Nerfs the Game's Best Gun

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has nerfed the game's best gun. A few weeks ago, Raven Software released an update for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game that nerfed a smattering of weapons, including the DMR 14, the game's most powerful gun at the time, and a gun COD players were calling out to be nerfed. And it was, but it wasn't enough. Fast-forward a few weeks and now it's been nerfed again.

In addition to the DMR 14, Raven Software has also once again made adjustments to the Type 63, though not to the same extent as the former. In addition to this, the Mac 10, Burst Pistol, Tactical Equipment, and Challenges are also all mentioned in the patch notes, as are a few different grips.

Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for the January 13 update, courtesy of Raven Software:

Blueprints

Gallantry mac 10 All stats updated to match base Mac-10



Weapons

DMR-14 Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR Damage falloff ranges decreased 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units) Recoil increased Increased moderately for second and third bullet Increased slightly for subsequent bullets Locational Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%) damage multipliers adjusted

Type 63 Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR Damage falloff ranges decreased 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)

Burst Pistol Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)



Attachments

DMR-14 Front Grip Vertical recoil reduction removed Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30% Field Agent Foregrip Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25% Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%

Type 63 Front Grip Vertical recoil reduction removed Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30% Spetsnaz Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30% Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40% Ergonomic Grip

Burst Pistol Akimbo All location damage multipliers set to 1



Tactical Equipment

Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade

Challenges

Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended

Call of Duty: Warzone is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things Call of Duty, click here.