New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Nerfs the Game's Best Gun
A new Call of Duty: Warzone update has nerfed the game's best gun. A few weeks ago, Raven Software released an update for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game that nerfed a smattering of weapons, including the DMR 14, the game's most powerful gun at the time, and a gun COD players were calling out to be nerfed. And it was, but it wasn't enough. Fast-forward a few weeks and now it's been nerfed again.
In addition to the DMR 14, Raven Software has also once again made adjustments to the Type 63, though not to the same extent as the former. In addition to this, the Mac 10, Burst Pistol, Tactical Equipment, and Challenges are also all mentioned in the patch notes, as are a few different grips.
Below, you can check out the entire patch notes for the January 13 update, courtesy of Raven Software:
Blueprints
- Gallantry mac 10
- All stats updated to match base Mac-10
Weapons
- DMR-14
- Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR
- Damage falloff ranges decreased
- 55 damage before / 48 damage after 750 units (down 70% from 2500 units)
- Recoil increased
- Increased moderately for second and third bullet
- Increased slightly for subsequent bullets
- Locational damage multipliers adjusted
- Headshot now does less than 100 damage after 750 units
- Lower torso reduced from 1.1 to 1.01 (~8%)
- Type 63
- Bullet penetration reduced from sniper to AR
- Damage falloff ranges decreased
- 60 damage before / 45 damage after 900 units (down 55% from 2000 units)
- Burst Pistol
- Max damage reduced from 45 to 40 (~11%)
Attachments
- DMR-14
- Front Grip
- Vertical recoil reduction removed
- Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%
- Field Agent Foregrip
- Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 35% to 25%
- Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 35% to 30%
- Front Grip
- Type 63
- Front Grip
- Vertical recoil reduction removed
- Horizontal recoil reduction increased from 20% to 30%
- Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
- Vertical recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 30%
- Horizontal recoil reduction decreased from 45% to 40%
- Front Grip
- Burst Pistol
- Akimbo
- All location damage multipliers set to 1
- Akimbo
Tactical Equipment
- Player no longer gets infinite tactical equipment (Stim) when dropping their weapons while cooking a grenade
Challenges
- Seasonal Challenges fixed to appear/track as intended
Call of Duty: Warzone is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it and all things Call of Duty, click here.