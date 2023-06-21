Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Down for Some Players

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone is down for some players. Call of Duty is one of the most active online video games out there and has been for decades at this point. The series is one of the most consistent and reliable FPS franchises, even if it comes with a number of issues with each game. Despite fans constantly complaining about things, sometimes even with good reason, the series continues to sell and shatter sales records while also enjoying tons of players who actively support the game on an annual basis through the seasonal updates.

With that said, it's rare you'll actually see Call of Duty become unplayable because Activision invests so much money into making sure it can stay afloat. Typically, you may see some downtime during launch, but after, it's fairly smooth sailing. However, Call of Duty has noted that players are suffering from being unable to login to both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which was recently rebranded as simply Call of Duty: Warzone. With that said, the teams are looking into the matter and are hoping to resolve things soon, but you'll likely just have to sit and wait for more updates in the meantime.

We're investigating an issue where some Players are unable to log in to Warzone and Modern Warfare II. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) June 21, 2023

This story is developing...