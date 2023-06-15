Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tops Charts After Players Threaten Boycott

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is performing very, very well despite players recently threatening a boycott on the game. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are some of the biggest games in the world, but they've been shrouded in some recent controversy. A few weeks ago, Call of Duty added skins for two prominent streamers into the game: NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman. This was a huge win for all parties, but it quickly became soured. NICKMERCS' skin was removed from the game following a comment that some deemed as anti-LGBT. NICKMERCS noted it was not his intention to hurt or upset anyone and holds no hate for anyone, but didn't apologize for his comment. Naturally, this led to a lot of backlash.

Players threatened to boycott the game and streamer TimTheTatman asked Call of Duty to remove his skin so he could stand in solidarity with his friend. Call of Duty obliged this request and now neither skin is available for purchase, but they can still be equipped if you already owned them. With that said, people like Dr Disrespect uninstalled the game and threatened to never return until an apology was issued from Activision or the NICKMERCS bundle was reinstated. Some speculated that the controversy could have a major impact on Call of Duty sales/player counts... but doesn't seem like that happened. With the arrival of the season 4 update, the game is the second best seller on Steam (via CharlieIntel), though the only game beating it is Counter Strike: Global Offensive which is literally free.

It's also in the top 5 most played on PlayStation and Xbox right now. pic.twitter.com/cJYjViK23V — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 15, 2023

The third best seller on Steam right now is the BlackCell DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which is basically a super premium battle pass. It's worth noting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are essentially listed under the same game despite Warzone 2 being a separate free game that players can acquire, so that may be why the game is so high, but the fact the premium BlackCell DLC is third does prove players are spending lots of money on the game. In addition to that, the game is currently in the top 5 most played games charts for both Xbox and PlayStation. With that said, it seems safe to say that any kind of boycott on Call of Duty isn't having any noticeable effect.

